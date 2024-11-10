Former Patriots QB Makes First Start for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars will turn to former New England Patriots first-round pick, Mac Jones, to lead the way in Week 10 after losing Trevor Lawrence to an AC joint sprain. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former Patriots quarterback is set to lead the team for the first time this season.
Jones left New England this offseason through a trade, sending the once-believed franchise quarterback to the Jaguars to backup Lawrence. Jones was welcomed as a reliable backup with plenty of upside, but had no expectation of leading Jacksonville in 2024.
With the Jaguars struggling, Lawrence's future for this season is unknown. According to Rapoport, this could be the beginning of some uncertainty for the former first-overall pick because of the injury.
"A redemption opportunity for Jones, the former Patriots starter who began his tenure in New England with such promise only to fizzle out in frustration. But for Lawrence, it's unclear if Sunday's missed start is the beginning of a long, disappointing period or not," Rapoport writes.
Jones, 26, was the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is 18-24 as a starter in the NFL, all with the Patriots. His first season, he went 10-7, leading New England to the Patriots. After that, he went 6-8 and 2-9 as the starter before being benched.
He's completed 870 passes for 8,946 yards and 46 touchdowns to 36 interceptions throughout his career. He's played in two games for the Jaguars this season, completing six of nine passes for 28 yards.
The Jaguars are 2-7 this season, but Jones has taken his role in Jacksonville in stride.
"Traded from New England this past offseason, Jones is said to love Jacksonville, the system and the coaches," Rapoport writes. "He's spent the last half year rebuilding his confidence following a tough time with the Patriots. He worked overtime in Texas this summer throwing with his QB coach Joe Dickinson in an effort to find his old self."
He'll get his next opportunity to showcase his ability to be a starting quarterback in Week 10 as the Jaguars take on the Minnesota Vikings.
