Patriots Helped in Big Way by Former QB
The New England Patriots had a bye this past Sunday, so they weren't able to help their draft positioning on their own. However, they were assisted by an old friend.
Well, if you can call it that.
Former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, improving the Jaguars' record to 3-10. That allowed New England (which is also 3-10) to jump Jacksonville in the NFL Draft order (h/t Sean T. McGuire of NESN).
And here's the best part: Jones can help the Pats again over the next couple of weeks.
The Jaguars will face the ailing New York Jets next Sunday, so that could be a win for Jones and Co. Then, on Dec. 22, Jacksonville will battle the Las Vegas Raiders, who currently own the No. 1 overall selection. Losing to the Raiders would be absolutely huge for the Patriots' chances.
"Perhaps Jones will help the Patriots out again by throwing up on himself in Sin City," McGuire wrote.
Kind of a harsh way to put it, but based on Jones' brutal history in Foxborough (and his less than stellar numbers in Jacksonville), it's hard to blame McGuire for the vivid verbiage.
Heck, Jones didn't even exactly play well against the Titans, going 23-for-31 with 220 yards and a couple of interceptions. He did, however, guide the Jaguars on their game-winning drive, where they punched in a fourth-quarter touchdown for a 10-6 victory.
Jones is currently filling in for Trevor Lawrence, who is out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury, not to mention the concussion he suffered in Week 13.
In six starts and three appearances this year, Jones has thrown for 732 yards, two touchdowns and five picks. Yikes.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!