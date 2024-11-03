Patriots Urged to Send Defender to Vikings
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 NFL action. However, an even bigger storyline is about what the team will choose to do ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline.
Over the last few weeks, the Patriots have been one of the most actively talked about teams in the rumor mill. Many believe that they could end up making a few more moves before the deadline.
Looking at the roster, there are quite a few players who could end up being moved. There is also a chance that New England could choose to look at adding talent. At this point in time, there are many different directions the Patriots could choose to go.
One of the players that New England could opt to trade before the deadline is defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The 29-year-old defender does not appear to be a long-term fit for the Patriots and quite a few contenders around the NFL could use some help on the defensive line.
Cam Garrity of Patriots Wire has suggested a trade that would send Godchaux to the Minnesota Vikings. He has the Vikings acquiring Godchaux and sending a 2025 fifth-round pick back to New England.
"Godchaux is a solid run-stuffer on a team with very little help on the defensive line. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores coached Godchaux in Miami from 2019-2020, and then Godchaux went to the Patriots in 2021 to a defense that was run by Bill Belichick," Garrity wrote. "It makes sense to reunite the two and give the Vikings another piece on their line that could help their run defense, allowing them to try new packages with other defensive linemen."
So far this season in eight games with the Patriots, Godchaux has recorded 29 total tackles and a defended pass.
At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, he's an intimidating physical presence in the middle of the defensive line. He could be a big help for a team that acquires him to stuff the run.
New England will have to make some tough decisions. Heading into the future, they need to focus on their rebuild around rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
Getting younger now and having long-term pieces rather than losing them as the rebuild progresses would be a wise decision. That makes trading Godchaux make even more sense.
Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding the Patriots ahead of Tuesday. Godchaux seems like a very possible candidate to be moved before the deadline.
