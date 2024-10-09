NFL Places Patriots Star on Commissioner Exempt List
Recently, bad news broke about the New England Patriots' star safety Jabrill Peppers.
It was reported that Peppers had been arrested and charged with multiple offenses. Those offenses included assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of cocaine.
While we aren't going to speculate about any of the chargers, they are very clearly serious allegations.
Now, the NFL has made a move in response to his arrest and the charges made against him.
According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Peppers has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. He will not be allowed to practice or play in games while he is on the list.
This is a major blow for the Patriots' defense. Peppers has become a key leader for the team and was even a team captain this year.
During the first four games he played this season, Peppers racked up 23 total tackles to go along with an interception and two defended passes. He was making a major impact on the field and that will be missed.
Clearly, the NFL is taking these charges very seriously, as they should. Of course, Peppers is presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, this is a situation that is very concerning and warranted the NFL stepping in.
At this point in time, no further reports have come out about the status of the case. We are all in wait mode to see what comes next with the allegations made against Peppers.
That being said, he will not be able to participate with the team for the time being.
Next up for New England will be a Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans. With a 1-4 record, the Patriots badly need to figure out a way to pick up a win.
