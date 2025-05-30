One Patriots Player Angered Mike Vrabel at OTAs
Mike Vrabel is a no-nonsense coach, and the New England Patriots knew that when they hired him. There has apparently already been a culture shift in Foxborough ever since Vrabel took over, and for the better.
That was on full display during Patriots organized team activities on Wednesday, when Vrabel made it a point to reprimand New England wide receiver Javon Baker for celebrating a great catch during practice.
"After the play, however, Baker flexed his right arm and started to jog slowly to the sideline," wrote Mark Daniels of Mass Live. "That drew the ire of Vrabel because the Patriots offense was in the huddle and waiting for Baker to return. That’s when it appeared that Vrabel said something to Baker to get the receiver to run back to the huddle for the next play."
Baker evidently had a strong showing overall, although Daniels notes that he wasn't catching passes from Drake Maye. Regardless, it's nice to see that the second-year receiver — who struggled mightily in 2024 — is making some strides.
Obviously the extra antics will not be tolerated on Vrabel's watch, so it's certainly noteworthy that Vrabel already stamped his expectations on Baker.
The Pats selected Baker in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last spring and were anticipating that the Central Florida product would play a significant role in the Patriots' offense right off the bat.
Instead, Baker managed just one catch on four targets and didn't even excel with the opportunities he was given on special teams, which has placed him firmly on the roster bubble heading into the summer.
Yes, Baker's performance in 2024 came under a different coaching staff, but that doesn't excuse the fact that he did not play well. Now, with an influx of new receivers in Foxborough, there is no question that the 23-year-old is fighting for his job.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!