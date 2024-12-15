Panthers WR Adam Thielen Honors Patriots Legend Randy Moss
At this point in time, most NFL fans have heard about the health issues that former New England Patriots legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss has been dealing with.
A couple of weeks ago, he announced that he was dealing with some kind of health issue. However, he opted not to reveal what he was going through.
Now, that revelation has come.
Moss himself announced that he had been suffering from cancer that was found outside of his bile duct between his pancreas and liver.
Thankfully, Moss has since announced that he has beaten the disease and is cancer free.
Today, a current wide receiver honored Moss. Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers arrived at his team's game with a Moss jersey on.
Thielen supporting Moss like this shows just how much of an impact the legendary wide receiver has had. He is one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game and is arguably the most entertaining wide receiver in NFL history.
Moss has also been vocal about wanting to return to "ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown" as soon as he is able to.
"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. ... Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon," Moss said. "My goal is to get back on television with my team."
While many remember him mainly from his time with the Minnesota Vikings, he found a ton of success with the Patriots. Moss is still a fan favorite in New England.
Hopefully, he is able to get back to full health and bounce back to being able to get back on set in broadcasting. Fans certainly miss watching him on Sunday's.
Our prayers will continue to be with Moss on his road to full recovery.
