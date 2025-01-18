Patriots Part Ways With Multiple Offensive Coaches
The New England Patriots are cleaning house on the offensive side of the ball with the new addition of head coach, Mike Vrabel.
According to Andrew Callahan the Boston Herald, the Patriots have parted ways with four offensive coaches from last season.
Running backs coach Taylor Embree, wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes, assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and tight ends coach Bob Bicknell have all been announced to have split with the Patriots.
All four members joined the staff alongside Jerod Mayo's hiring last offseason, and are now out after just one season.
After a brutal year for the Patriots on offense, outside of the emergence of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, Coach Vrabel has wasted no time making changes to that side of the football.
In 2024, the Patriots ranked 30th in the NFL for points scored and 31st in total yards. Even through Maye's impressive showings, New England also ranked dead-last in passing yards, and second-to-last in passing touchdowns throughout the entire league.
Adjustments needed to be made within the offensive coaching staff after such a tumultuous campaign, and that's exactly what has transpired.
As for who Coach Vrabel looks to replace the four recently departed names with, that remains to be seen. However, expect the Patriots to act quickly to find their next offensive staff, as the offseason happenings for free agency and scouting for this year's draft are right around the corner.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!