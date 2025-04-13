Penn State Star Sounds Off on Patriots' Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have an array of options on their hands with their fourth-overall pick in the draft later this month.
One of those options atop the draft, while a bit less connected to New England, has been Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. A versatile, top-end talent at his position that has the chance to be one of the best offensive playmakers in this year's class, and perhaps worth a considerable look from the Patriots in an effort to bolster their offensive unit.
It's one of many compelling fits for New England, but if you were to ask Warren himself, it seems like he'd be a fan of a fit with the Patriots, especially if he's catching passes from Drake Maye.
During an interview with Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Warren dove into a bit of what he's seen from Maye in his early exposure to the young signal caller, and the reviews seemed nothing but positive.
“I saw a little bit more of him when he was in college, because you don't get to watch the NFL as much when you're watching college football," Warren said. "But, yeah. I know some guys that met him through their process, and they say good things about him. People have said that we might be kinda wired similarly… I think he’s a great quarterback and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
While the Patriots do have a worthwhile option at tight end in Hunter Henry, Maye's favorite target in the passing game from last season, it might not be out of the realm of possibilities for New England to double down on the position, especially if they like what they see from Warren in the pre-draft process.
During his last year at Penn State, Warren totaled 104 receptions, 1,233 yards, and eight touchdowns as the best weapon in the Nittany Lions' offense, and will look to replicate similar dominance wherever he lands in the draft later this month.
Could that spot be in New England? Perhaps other more likely options remain on the board, but keep a slight eye on the Penn State product as a potential Patriots target.
The Patriots will get things started in the first round when the draft events kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
