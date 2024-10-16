Eagles Urged to Trade for Patriots Defender
The New England Patriots are expected to be open for business when it comes to potential trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
Looking at the roster, there are quite a few players the Patriots could move. They aren't close to being contenders right now, which means that trading veterans for draft capital is very much in the cards.
One name to monitor as the deadline draws closer is defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.
There are quite a few teams around the NFL that could use extra help for their pass-rush. Wise could be a potential candidate for those teams.
Bruce Ewing of Yardbarker has urged the Philadelphia Eagles to consider making a trade for Wise. New England would likely move on from Wise for a reasonable price.
"Philadelphia’s pass rush has struggled all year. Five of the team’s 11 sacks came against the 1-5 Cleveland Browns last week. Bryce Huff, who signed a three-year, $51M deal to replace Reddick this offseason, has just four tackles and a half sack in five games," Ewing wrote. "Wise may not move the needle for hyperactive Eagles fans, but he’d fit nicely with the team."
So far this season in six games, Wise has played a solid role for the Patriots. He has racked up 13 tackles, two sacks, and two defended passes thus far.
Granted, he hasn't put up star production, but the Eagles don't necessarily need a star.
All they really need is more depth and talent. Wise has the talent to be a legitimate threat.
At 30 years old, Wise is also entering the final stage of his NFL prime. Being able to move from a team in the middle of a rebuild to a Super Bowl contender would be good for him. In addition to getting more draft assets, New England would also be doing right by their player.
Wise seems to be a prime candidate to be traded before the deadline. He's not going to be a part of the long-term plans for the Patriots. Moving him now and getting as much value as they can would be wise for the franchise.
All of that being said, there are other teams that could consider pursuing Wise. Philadelphia is one potential trade suitor to monitor.
