Former Exec Makes Major Prediction for Patriots' Drake Maye
The New England Patriots got their first look at rookie quarterback Drake Maye as a starter during their Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. Even though they lost the game by a final score of 41-21, there were a lot of positives to take away from the outing.
First and foremost, the play of Maye was impressive. He had some bad moments, including two interceptions and four sacks, but his confidence never wavered.
He showed off a more than capable arm, great leadership, and confidence. Those are the only three things that you can ask for from a rookie quarterback.
Maye's performance has turned a lot of heads. His teammates were impressed, former players were impressive, analysts were impressed as well.
One currently analyst and former NFL executive, Louis Riddick, is among those who are very high on Maye after his first start. In fact, he spoke out about the No. 3 overall pick and stated that he thinks Maye could end up being one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
"He may have very bad games here over the course of the season. I would bet this conversation is going to ramp up again. But I think as long as he understands and keeps it in context and the people around him keep it in context, he's going to be just fine," Riddick said. "He's going to come out of this better to the point where he's going to be so damn far ahead when it all is kind of settled around him that you're going to have something real, real special with him -- meaning one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL."
Those are some very big words and the kind of hype that can be hard for a young player to reach.
That being said, Maye is extremely mature and grounded for his age. He's simply focused on improving his game and helping lead the Patriots back to playoff contention.
During his debut, Maye ended up completing 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also picked up 38 yards on the ground.
Following that performance, he should be brimming with confidence. Against a very good Texans' defense, he found ways to make big plays and compete. The sky is the limit for him moving forward.
Should he be able to reach his full potential and the level of play that Riddick is expecting from him, Maye will have New England back on the map as a contender in no time.
