Analyst: 'Real Chance' Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Departs UNC
Bill Belichick continues to be in headlines for reasons no one would like. Over the last several months, no one has discussed Belichick being the new head coach at the University of North Carolina nearly as much as the awkward PR nightmare that has followed the legendary former New England Patriots coach and his 24 year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Most recently, Belichick did an interview with CBS to promote his book The Art Of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football. During the interview, Hudson interrupted when a question was asked about how the two met. CBS noted that she interrupted multiple times. This came after Hudson was on the field for UNC's spring game, which many understandably found to be odd, especially for a notorious no nonsense guy like Belichick.
All of this led to Pablo Torre reporting that Hudson has been banned from North Carolina's football facility, a report that UNC denied. Now, Torre has made another bold claim while appearing on The Dominique Foxworth Show, saying there is a real possibility that Belichcik never coaches a game for the Tar Heels.
“I think there’s a chance, an absolutely real chance that he doesn’t [make get to Week 1],” Torre said. “And the reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became as public, even before it went from messy backstage to now, obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1st.”
As noted by Awful Announcing, Belichick's buyout from the university drops from $10 million to $1 million on June 1st, which would make it much easier to move on from the legendary head coach if they deemed it necessary.
Should this be what happens, it would be the ultimate exclamation mark on a sad fall from grace of sorts for Belichick.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!