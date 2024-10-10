Saints Named Trade Destination for Patriots Playmaker
The New England Patriots will likely be selling off some pieces in the coming weeks, and one name that is sure to surface in trade talks is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
Speculation is already beginning to surround Bourne, who just returned from a torn ACL last weekend.
As a matter of fact, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has identified a potential trade suitor for Bourne, naming the New Orleans Saints as a possible destination.
"Basically any wideout except rookie Ja'Lynn Polk is probably on the table in New England," Benjamin wrote. "Bourne's reliability as an over-the-middle safety valve could appeal to Derek Carr and Co."
The Saints are currently employing Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as their top two receivers, but their depth behind those two pass-catchers is very thin.
Carr could certainly use another weapon at his disposal, as New Orleans has lost three games in a row after getting off to a 2-0 start.
Bourne would represent a perfect auxiliary option for a team like the Saints.
The 29-year-old is in his fourth year with the Patriots after signing with the club in free agency back in 2021. During his debut campaign in Foxborough, Bourne enjoyed the most productive season of his career, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.
Bourne took a significant step back in 2022, as he caught 35 passes for 434 yards and a score. He appeared to be on track to a similar season to 2021 last year, having snared 37 balls for 406 yards while reaching the end zone four times through eight games. However, he tore his ACL, prematurely ending his campaign.
The Eastern Washington product spent the first four years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, with his best season in the Bay coming in 2020 when he logged 49 catches for 667 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!