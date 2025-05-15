Save the Dates: Patriots 2025 Schedule Now Official
A new era in New England Patriots football has officially received its roadmap.
At long last, the NFL has revealed the schedules of its 32 teams, doing so during a multiple-hour, primetime event on Wednesday evening, May 14 — with an assist from Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy.
It has now been confirmed that Patriots will play nine home games and eight road games during the 2025 regular season. The Mike Vrabel era will begin within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium when the Pats welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7. The Pats will bring down the curtain on the regular season by hosting the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
As the NFL universe marches toward the start of the upcoming season, here is a look at the New England Patriots 2025 regular season slate.
Home Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants
Away Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Regular Season:
Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:00pm)
Week 2: at Miami Dolphins (1:00pm)
Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00pm)
Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:00pm)
Week 5: at Buffalo Bills (8:20pm - SNF)
Week 6: at New Orleans Saints (4:25pm)
Week 7: at Tennessee Titans (1:00pm)
Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:00pm)
Week 9: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1:00pm)
Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00pm)
Week 11: vs. New York Jets (8:15pm, TNF)
Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00pm)
Week 13: vs. New York Giants (8:15pm, MNF)
Week 14: BYE WEEK
Week 15: vs. Buffalo Bills (1:00pm)
Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens (1:00pm)
Week 17: at New York Jets (1:00pm)
Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins (TBD)
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!