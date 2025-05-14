Patriots Facing One Of NFL's Easiest Schedules
The New England Patriots are coming off a four-win season in 2024, which led to them making several changes, including firing Jerrod Mayo and hiring Mike Vrabel to be their new head coach. Ever since, this new regime in New England has gotten to work.
They entered free agency with the most money to spend in the NFL, and they made good use of that. The Patriots signed proven stars like Milton Williams and Carlton Davis on defense and wide receiver Stefon Diggs on offense. In the draft, New England added left tackle Will Campbell in the first round to protect Drake Maye, as well as running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams on Day Two to further build their offense. And while the Patriots had a rough 2024, their 2025 schedule could be a component that helps them take a step forward this season.
According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Patriots will be playing the second-easiest schedule in the NFL in 2025. This is based off the record of opponents from the 2024 season.
The Patriots will of course play their AFC East rivals twice, being the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. They will also be playing the AFC North in 2025, getting the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at home while they'll travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals and go to Baltimore to play the Ravens. New England also plays the NFC South. They will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers, and to New Orleans for a matchup with the Saints. Their home games against the division will be against the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Their remaining games are against the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans.
With that in mind, things change from season to season. The Bengals went 9-8 in 2024, but who is lining up to play Cincinnati? Not many teams. Regardless, the Patriots have the opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong in 2025.
