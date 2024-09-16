Seahawks WR Admitted Patriots Penalty Was Wrong
The New England Patriots came close to pulling off yet another upset win in Week 2. Unfortunately, they came up just a bit short and ended up falling to the Seattle Seahawks by a final score of 23-20 in overtime.
Despite the loss, the Patriots played well and once again gave hope that this season might be much more successful than the national media has made it sound.
During the overtime period, the NFL referees made a critical pass interference call against New England's Jonathan Jones. The flag being thrown cost the Patriots 20 yards and just six plays later the Seahawks ended up kicking a game-winning field goal.
While fans completely disagreed with the call, an even bigger story has now come up about the questionable penalty.
Following the game, Jones spoke out about the pass interference call. He stated that even Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett admitted that the flag should not have been thrown.
"Straight up, that’s what he told me. It sucks because I feel like that was the play of the game.”
Far too often, referees have been blowing calls like this oen that can seriously impact the end of the game. It's become one of the biggest talking points in football.
Seeing this one happen is tough for New England. They were looking to shock the NFL and start the season with a 2-0 record and help give themselves a shot to be a factor in the AFC playoff race.
While they will have a lot more work to do to become a playoff contender, winning that game would have been a major help.
If the referees hadn't missed the call, would the Patriots have won the game? No one can say for sure, but they would have had a much better chance to do so.
Hearing the opponent admit that there shouldn't have been a flag just makes matters worse.
