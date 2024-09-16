Patriots Get Good News on Star LB's Injury
The New England Patriots were unable to pick up their second win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. When all was said and done, the Patriots ended up falling to the Seahawks by a final score of 23-20 in overtime.
During the game, New England suffered a major injury scary. Star linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley went down with a shoulder injury. Thankfully, good news has come out about him today.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are optimistic about Bentley playing next week against the New York Jets.
Bentley is a huge piece of the defense and has become a big-time leader for New England. Losing him for any amount of time would be a very tough blow.
So far this season in two games, Bentley has recorded 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks.
Last season, he put up a huge year. He racked up 114 total tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three defended passes.
Clearly, the 28-year-old is needed on the field. Getting this good news is a big relief.
All of that being said, the Patriots have been impressive to start the 2024 campaign. Beating the Cincinnati Bengals was a major surprise in Week 1. Following that up with a strong performance against Seattle gives hope to the fans that this team might just end up competing all year long.
It will be interesting to see how New England looks against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. New York is a very talented football team that many think could become a Super Bowl contender.
Should Jerod Mayo and the Patriots be able to win that game, they could start getting some sleeper hype in the AFC. They certainly look like a team that could be able to compete if they can finish out some close wins throughout the year.
