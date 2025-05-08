Steelers' George Pickens Trade Works in Patriots' Favor
The New England Patriots have had a terrific offseason. adding several veteran difference makers in free agency and drafting future focal points in the 2025 NFL Draft. But their playoff odds in 2025 got better on Wednesday without them having to do anything.
A move that the Patriots didn't make, though, was trading for George Pickens. The Steelers sent the polarizing receiver to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026. The two teams also made a Day Three pick swap in the 2027 NFL Draft. Many thought that New England would be in on a trade for the Georgia product, considering their need for a pass-catcher for Drake Maye. However, the moves they made for Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams in the draft, as well as the free agent signing of Mack Hollins, the Patriots clearly had a different idea of what their receiving corps should look like.
So how does this impact the Patriots, then? New England will be in amongst a massive group of teams in the AFC fighting for a Wild Card spot. Considering the fact that the Steelers' offense just lost a big playmaker, it's likely that Pittsburgh's offense will take a big step back. The Steelers also play a difficult schedule in 2025. They play the NFC North, and also play the AFC East, meaning they'll be traveling to New England to face the Patriots. With the additions the Patriots made to their secondary, adding Carlton Davis to play opposite Christian Gonzalez, Pittsburgh may have a difficult time getting any offense going. Not to mention the fact that the Patriots have won their last three games against the Steelers.
In an AFC that is very top-heavy with contenders and dense with middle-of-the-pack teams, any disadvantage to a team competing with New England is an immediate advantage in favor of them. Should the Steelers struggle and lose more games, that will open a lane for the Patriots to be in an even better spot for a potential playoff berth.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!