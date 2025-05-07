Patriots Legend Shreds Rookie Phenom for Brash Request
New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, so he certainly knows a thing or two about paying homage to the greats.
That quality is certainly something that appeared to be lost on New York Giants rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter, who actually had the audacity to request to wear No. 56, Lawrence Taylor's retired number.
Taylor immediately shot down Carter's query, and Gronkowski seems to be on the same wavelength as the Hall-of-Fame linebacker, noting that Carter — widely viewed as a generational prospect — needs to earn his stripes before making such a demand.
“Was he serious asking for LT’s number?" Gronkowski asked on the Dudes on Dudes podcast. "Yeah, you’re a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend. One of the best defenders of all time. Let me tell you, brother. You have to prove yourself. That’s crazy, asking for LT’s number. I’m glad LT shut him down like that.”
Taylor is unquestionably one of the most dominant players to ever step on the gridiron, and there are some who believe he is the greatest defensive player ever.
The 66-year-old spent his entire 13-year career with the Giants between 1981 and 1993, making 10 Pro Bowl appearances while also earning eight First-Team All-Pro selections.
Between 1984 and 1990, Taylor posted double-digit sacks each season, including career-high 20.5 sacks during the 1986 campaign in which he was named Defensive Player of the Year. He even won the MVP award that year, making him one of just two defensive players to ever win the award (Alan Page was the other, achieving the honor in 1971).
Most importantly, Taylor captured a pair of Super Bowl victories in New York.
So, yes: Carter may be a phenom, and he may ultimately be fantastic. But Gronkowski is right: it's way too early to be asking for Taylor's number, and to be quite frank, it's something that should never happen, period. The number is retired for a reason.
