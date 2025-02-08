Analyst Uncovers Patriots' Blueprint for Success
The New England Patriots are entering the offseason with a whole lot of issues they need to address, but the good news is they have the cap room to fix them.
The Patriots have more money available than any team in the NFL heading into free agency, so they should be able to make some big additions. Key word: should.
So, where should New England focus?
Well, the Pats' two biggest holes are clearly at wide receiver and along their offensive line, and while it may be tempting to focus on weapons, Steve Palazzolo of The 33rd Team feels that the Patriots should actually dedicate more time to repairing the pieces up front.
"I think it's the trenches, man," Palazzolo said on the Next Pats Podcast. "I think it's o-line and d-line. I am a shiny-object, No. 1-receiver type of guy at heart. But I might be changing a little bit more to say make sure that foundation is strong on both sides of the ball."
New England should absolutely prioritize providing some adequate protection for Drake Maye up front. As talented as Maye is, it's not going to matter if he has no time to throw the football.
The Pats had arguably the worst offensive line in football this past season, so obviously, they must make some changes in the coming months.
There will be a handful of intriguing offensive linemen for the Patriots to pursue in free agency, but they should also devote a draft pick or two to a tackle or a guard. LSU's Will Campbell, for example, has frequently been mentioned as a potential target for New England at No. 4.
Ultimately, we'll see which direction the Pats decide to go when free agency opens next month.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!