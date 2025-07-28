Who Stood Out, Fell Flat at Patriots Training Camp?
FOXBORO, MA. — Real football has finally returned to Foxborough. For the first time this summer, the New England Patriots suited up in full pads for Monday’s training camp practice.
After an off day on Sunday, the team took the field to a crowd braving the humid conditions. Head coach Mike Vrabel says that it’s just another part of the longer process he’s working to install with his team.
“I think this is just another step in our program,” Vrabel said prior to practice. “So, I try to come out here with the same excitement and give them everything I got and help them. So, this is just another important step throughout the process of preparation.”
Here’s a few of the Patriots who shined to kick off the week, and a few who struggled with the extra layers amid the 80-degree heat.
Impressed: WR Kyle Williams
The Washington State rookie has continually put together strong days at camp, his first as a professional receiver. In 1-on-1 drills against DBs, Williams was lined up against second-year cornerback Marcellas Dial and reeled in an impressive, one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone. It’s been a great start for Williams, who has started camp as one of the team’s top backups.
“I mean, any reps for me, honestly, mean the world to me. I mean, I’m a rookie. I’m still learning. So just being able to get that chemistry down with either quarterback, it’s a blessed thing,” Williams said Saturday. “Every night, looking through my playbook whenever I get free time, and just trying to memorize things on the fly.”
Williams is projected to be one of Drake Maye’s top targets in 2025, right behind top acquisition Stefon Diggs, veteran DeMario Douglas and free agent pickup Mack Hollins (who is yet to take any snaps with the team since training camp opened up last week).
Disappointed: RB TreVeyon Henderson
For all the explosiveness that Henderson has brought to New England, Monday was an off day for the Ohio State Buckeye. During 11-on-11s, Henderson fumbled late and was pulled for a number of reps — which gave way to young players like Terrell Jennings and Lan Larison to get in the game.
It’s nothing to worry about for the second-rounder, considering what he can bring to the Patriots offense. But with Rhamondre Stevenson struggling to hold onto the ball consistently in 2024, the one thing Pats fans don’t want to see is his fellow ball carrier put the football on the turf at a consistent rate.
Impressed: OT Will Campbell
At first, it was a rough start to the day for the fourth overall selection. The LSU product was lined up against Keion White for the majority of the day and got turned around a couple times. It also got to a point where Vrabel began yelling at the rookie after he was clearly exhausted from the heat.
Soon after, Campbell turned it around during the running period of practice. There were a number of reps where he put his defender on the ground and utilized combo blocks to open up holes for running backs Stevenson, Antonio Gibson and TreVeyon Henderson.
The heat may feel different in Massachusetts than it did in Louisiana, but Campbell quickly adjusted and found his groove.
Disappointed: WR Stefon Diggs
Diggs will clearly be the top wide receiver for New England once Week 1 rolls around, and though he did catch a touchdown in the WR-DB drills early in the day, he also dropped a would-be score in the back of the end zone.
The free agent signing went 1-for-3 during his reps against cornerbacks. His speed was evident, and he did grab a one-handed snag against air to start the day, but other pass catchers like Williams, Ja’Lynn Polk and rookie tight end Gee Scott Jr. all looked better on Monday.
But again, training camp is the time to make mistakes. Diggs can drop all the passes he wants in July and August if that means he catches them all in November and December.
Impressed: K John Parker Romo
Through the first days of OTAs, it was clear that the incoming rookie Andres Borregales had the clear advantage toward the kicking job. Through the start of training camp and into today, the veteran Romo has started to chip away at any lead the rookie might have had.
On Monday, Romo was a perfect 6-for-6 on field goal attempts between 32 and 50 yards of distance, while Borregales didn’t attempt a single kick. This comes after a few days of non-padded practice where the rookie missed an extra point — one that he took full responsibility for.
The former Vikings kicker — who kicked a game winner for them last season — came to New England by way of the practice squad last year, and inked a futures contract going into 2025. While it’s still a while to go before any decision is made on who the Patriots’ placekicker is, Romo has put together a string of productive days of work in July.
Disappointed: Injury Bug
It was a tough day for the training staff. Within 20 minutes, two Patriots had to take trips to the medical shed to be looked at.
The first one was cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who limped off the field on his own power after a 1-on-1 drill against Stefon Diggs. He threw his helmet in anger before gingerly limping to the sideline and later to the medical shed with members of the training staff.
Quickly after, undrafted wide receiver DeMeer Blankumsee was carted off the field, holding what appeared to be his leg. It was unclear what prompted that, but it’s not a good sign for a player hoping to showcase his talents and parlaying it into an opportunity.
The Patriots will return to the practice field tomorrow morning just after 10 a.m. for their second padded practice. They still have over a week to go until they welcome in the Washington Commanders for a joint practice ahead of the preseason opener on Aug. 8.
