Patriots' Drake Maye Praises Browns All-Pro Defender
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continues to enjoy the spoils from leading his team to four straight victories, he may be about to face his toughest challenge to date.
As the Pats prepare to host the Cleveland Browns for a Week 8 showdown at Gillette Stadium this weekend, Maye has his attention focused on a formidable Browns defense, led by defensive end — and renowned quarterback predator — Myles Garrett.
“He's one of the best players in the league,” Maye told reporters in Foxborough earlier this week. “He's somebody you’ve got to know where he's at. A lot of credit to him. He plays hard, he's disruptive, and he's good in the run game and the pass game. It's going to be a tough challenge.”
Considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Garrett is both a six-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler — earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. This season, he has compiled 25 tackles, 8.5 run-stuffs and five sacks. His blend of size, strength and speed has made him a nightmarish matchup for opposing quarterbacks. Should Cleveland earn the upset victory this weekend, it will likely be due to a standout effort from their top defender.
In addition to his desire for helping the Browns to their third victory of the season, Garrett will also be motivated by the chance to make history this weekend. He currently stands at 107.5 sacks in his career. Should the 29-year-old earn at least one-half sack on Maye this weekend, Garrett would tie Hall of Famer Reggie White (108) for the most sacks by a player under 30 — with a complete sack giving him the record.
Drake Maye is Up to the Challenge
As for Maye, his 1,744 passing yards, and 12 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions on the season already have him being discussed among possible MVP candidates. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 23-year-old Pats starting quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — either through the air, or taking on the ground attack himself.
Though Garrett presents a formidable, yet unique challenge for him, Maye also recognizes that he must also elevate his teammates to gain the advantage over a Cleveland defense which ranked first in the NFL in overall defense, third in pass defense and fourth in rush defense. Along with his improvements in recognizing and reading defense, Maye is hopeful that some southern New England “home cooking” will help the Patriots conquer Garrett and the Browns for their sixth victory of the season.
‘They're really good. They play some man, they play tight coverage. When they do mix up zone, they do a good job of getting their eyes on the quarterback and making plays on the football. You see that last week. So, we’ve got a tough challenge, and it's going to start another game at home. So, it's going to be good getting back at home, but we know we’ve got a tough challenge.”
