Super Bowl Champion LB Explains Patriots Way
Most football fans have heard of "The Patriot Way." The New England Patriots' dynastic years were described with this mantra, with unsung players stepping up and conforming their play styles to fit the scheme of Bill Belichick. The legendary head coach found the right players and the right match to win division title after division title, before it became Super Bowl title after Super Bowl title.
For a player who's lived through it, what does that phase mean to him?
"They're putting the players they have --- when Bill was there, at least --- they're putting the players they had, and they're putting them in and they're doing when they're best at," former Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin said on The Gametime Guru podcast. "If the guy, as a backer, if you can't play man-to-man coverage, they're not going to put you in that situation. They'll put someone else who can do it."
McClellin, a former first round pick with the Chicago Bears, hit free agency ahead of the 2016 season. He inked a three-year deal with the Patriots, who was just coming off of a demoralizing AFC Championship loss at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos. McClellin was joining a defense that was already full with talent.
The Patriots already had guys like Devin McCourty, Malcolm Butler, Dont'a Hightower, Trey Flowers and a myriad of defensive players that would lead them to their historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
"That's why so many guys, when Belichick was the coach, it was more like a team," McClellin said. "It's just not the same guy in there all the time. We would mix it up game plan-wise, like there would be a different d-line sometimes, depending on the game plan, different backers."
During his first of two seasons in New England (McClellin would be placed on IR in 2017 and be released the following offseason), he was a nice surprise for Patriots fans. The one play that sticks in the memories of New England was the blocked field goal against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football -- the same jump-over-the-line block that eventually became outlawed in the NFL -- and was the first miss of the season for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
In 14 games, McClellin would register 41 total tackles, along with a sack and two fumble recoveries. That versatility was exactly what fit the "Patriot Way" model of defense.
"For me, my first year there, you know I was playing a little bit of outside backer -- and I played a little of inside backer," McClellin said. But despite the talent that got him into the NFL in the first place, he didn't know if he would be playing that week.
"But the (AFC Divisional) game, I played eight snaps and I didn't even start," McClellin recalled.
"The next week, the AFC Championship, I played like 55 snaps and I started," McClellin said. "That's just the way the New England way was. It was like, your time will come. You just gotta step up when it's your time. It's so game plan specific that you never know. One week you might play, like I said, eight snaps and the next week, you might play 60."
McClellin went on to receiving a Super Bowl ring two weeks later. If that's not what the "Patriot Way" is all about in the first place, then what is?
"You just never know and you gotta be ready at all times," he said.
