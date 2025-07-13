Surprising Patriots WR Named Top Breakout Candidate
The New England Patriots' receiving corps has definitely been upgraded this offseason, with the Patriots adding four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs as well as weapons such as Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and undrafted free agent Efton Chism III.
The Patriots' new additions at wide receiver has certainly made things a bit dicey for some of the holdovers at the position, and that is especially true for Ja'Lynn Polk.
New England selected Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, expecting him to serve as a critical part of the offense right off the bat. However, Polk was a non-factor during his rookie campaign, logging just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Ergo, many have the University of Washington product pegged as an obvious cut candidate heading into 2025, but Sara Marshall of Musket Fire actually believes the upcoming season could be a big one for Polk, labeling him a potential breakout player.
"Although he hasn't yet demonstrated that he can accomplish this, especially this offseason since he was recovering from an injury and couldn't participate in most of the spring practices, he was an efficient receiver in college and could bring that skill into his NFL career," Marshall wrote. "That would be the hope, anyway."
Polk was certainly tremendous at Washington, having hauled in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season with the Huskies. And that was while comprising the team's No. 2 receiver behind Rome Odunze.
The problem for Polk is that he is now so far down on the Pats' depth chart. Diggs, Hollins, Williams, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte are all ahead of him, and Kendrick Bourne probably is, too. Plus, the Patriots, really, really like Chism.
That means Polk is probably on the chopping block, but perhaps a strong training camp and preseason will save him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!