The New England Patriots had the AFC East in their grasp, and watched it slip right through their fingers in a gut-punch 35–31 loss to the Bills at Gillette Stadium. That one’s going to linger.

New England jumped out fast and loud, racing to a 21–0 lead and heading into the locker room up 24–7, fully in control and smelling a division clinch. Then the wheels came off. Buffalo flipped the switch, ripped off touchdowns on five straight drives, and stormed all the way back to stun the Pats — snapping New England’s 10-game winning streak in the process.

Mack Hollins Sends Blunt Message on Flushing a Brutal Loss

Mack Hollins isn’t letting the Patriots’ latest loss turn into a number 2., while many players are looking to move on from the loss.

The former Bills fan favorite delivered one of the coldest locker-room lines of the season while breaking down how New England plans to move on after coughing up a brutal loss to Buffalo.

The Patriots were cruising, up 21 points, before watching it unravel — snapping an absurd streak of 120 straight home wins when leading by 17 or more. That’s the kind of L that can linger if you let it. Hollins isn’t interested in marinating in it.

Asked how he felt after the Bills showdown, Hollins didn’t dance around it.

Asked how he felt after the Bills showdown, Hollins didn’t dance around it. "When you go to the bathroom, you don’t look at the sh*t forever. He said, "Eventually you gotta push the handle.”

Dov Kleiman posted it on X with the caption, "Mack Hollins with a bar so good it threw me off my game regarding “flushing it” after a loss."

The quote fits the messenger. Hollins has always marched to his own beat — famously rolling barefoot into stadiums, even in snowstorms and preaching a grounded, no-frills mindset that made him a cult hero in Buffalo last season.

Despite the stumble, the Patriots still sit atop the AFC East, holding a one-game edge over the Bills. The path is still clear — but the margin for error is shrinking.

Next up: a prime-time test against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. Any Patriots loss keeps Buffalo’s division hopes breathing, but New England still controls its destiny.

Bottom line? Hollins already flushed the tape. Now it’s on the Pats to back it up on the field.

