Titans Star Hoping for Patriots Trade?
The New England Patriots are already getting nibbles from star players after hiring Mike Vrabel as their new head coach.
A fan took to social media this week by urging the Patriots to trade for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons after landing Vrabel. During his time with the Titans, Vrabel coached Simmons.
Well, apparently, Simmons thinks it would be a good idea, as he liked the post.
Vrabel coached Tennessee for six seasons between 2018 and 2023. The Titans drafted Simmons in 2019, so they spent plenty of time together.
As a matter of fact, Simmons made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances with Vrabel at the helm in 2021 and 2022, also earning Second-Team All-Pro selections both years.
This season, Simmons registered 76 tackles, five sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
The question is, would the 27-year-old represent a viable trade candidate?
Simmons is under contract with Tennessee through 2027, so the Titans do not have to be in any rush to move him unless he specifically demands a trade. And even then, Tennessee is under no obligation to give in to his desires.
There was some speculation that the Tennessee could jettison Simmons back at the trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition along that front.
New England could absolutely use Simmons in the trenches, especially considering that Christian Barmore's NFL future is up in the air due to health complications.
Heck, any team could stand to add Simmons, who is one of the best interior defensive linemen in football.
But Simmons simply liking the post could be a whole lot of nothing.
The Pats have ample cap room heading into the offseason, so they could also just bring in some pieces via free agency rather than swinging a big trade.
