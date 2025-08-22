Patriots Rookie WR Finishes Preseason With Bang
The wide receivers on the New England Patriots have likely already been determined ahead of Tuesday's cut down day. For undrafted rookie Jeremiah Webb, Thursday's preseason finale against the New York Giants was a chance for him to possibly earn a spot on the practice squad -- and to inspire hope into his hometown of Chicago.
"I felt good just being able to continue to inspire those where I come from," Webb told reporters postgame. "You know, that was the main goal when I step on the field."
Webb — who has slowly improved in each of the three preseason games — was the Patriots most productive player in the 42-10 loss. The South Alabama rookie caught three passes for 31 yards, including a gorgeous back shoulder fade from quarterback Ben Wooldridge. Webb also tacked on 34 yards on two separate punt returns.
After his touchdown, Webb jumped up into a group of fans behind the end zone.
"I told y'all I wanted to Lambeau Leap!" Webb said. "It felt good to finally Lambeau Leap."
Webb's journey to the NFL took a few stops. He started his college career with South Dakota before transferring to South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, As a professional, he's been repping with the third unit consistently. Wooldridge called his teammate "the best person ever."
"The odds I had to beat to get here were slim to none," Webb said.
Webb is one of around 30 players currently sitting on and around the roster bubble. With just a few days left until the Patriots need to make their way to 53 players, New head coach Mike Vrabel is aware of how the team needs to handle cut down day.
“We put a lot into this, and into the players and getting to know them, and the roster is going to change," Vrabel said. "That’s part of the business that we’re in. We always want to make those transactions as respectful as possible, but that’s part of the game, and that’s kind of the life we’ve chosen. There’ll be some conversations that we’ll have with players over the next few days, and we will keep those, obviously, very respectful. Hopefully, some of those guys can either end up back on our team or on somebody else’s.”
Webb is fighting for a potential spot on the practice squad with Javon Baker and Phil Lutz, among other young offensive players. After the three preseason games, he should be one of the first players the Patriots decide to bring back should he clear waivers.
