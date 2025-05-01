Patriots Country

Three Free Agents The Patriots Could Still Sign

The New England Patriots can still add several free agents

Jarrett Bailey

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots had one of the best drafts of any team in the NFL. Landing the likes of Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kyle Williams to help an offense that needed improving will make Drake Maye very happy. That said, the Patriots can still add multiple veterans to strengthen their roster, these three names in particular.

DT Raekwon Davis

Raekwon Davis
Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) looks on after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Patriots have a bit of a hole at nose tackle next to Christian Barmore. Khyiris Tonga is slated to be the starter, but Davis is someone who can provide a pass-rushing presence from the interior. He's appeared in 17 games in consecutive seasons with the Dolphins and Colts, respectively. He'd be more of a situation-specific player, which is completely fine and will help New England's pass rushers in true pass situations.

EDGE Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) stretches at warm up before the game between San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith had nine sacks with the Browns and Lions in 2024 and is still a more than capable quality edge rusher at age 32. He would be a very good No. 2 player to put opposite Harold Landry.

CB Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stephon Gilmore (2) during the second half after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Bring him home. The former Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion is a free agent, but he continues to show that he can still play. In 15 games with the Vikings last year, Gilmore picked off one pass and ranked in the top half of cornerback grades, per PFF. In his mid-30s, a starting role may not be the best role for Gilmore, but as a rotational piece behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis would be a perfect spot for him and improve the Patriots' secondary depth immediately. It would be like Kevin Garnett returning to the Timberwolves - bring back Gilmore and let him spend his final years with the team in which he was most successful.

