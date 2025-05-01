Three Free Agents The Patriots Could Still Sign
The New England Patriots had one of the best drafts of any team in the NFL. Landing the likes of Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kyle Williams to help an offense that needed improving will make Drake Maye very happy. That said, the Patriots can still add multiple veterans to strengthen their roster, these three names in particular.
DT Raekwon Davis
The Patriots have a bit of a hole at nose tackle next to Christian Barmore. Khyiris Tonga is slated to be the starter, but Davis is someone who can provide a pass-rushing presence from the interior. He's appeared in 17 games in consecutive seasons with the Dolphins and Colts, respectively. He'd be more of a situation-specific player, which is completely fine and will help New England's pass rushers in true pass situations.
EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Smith had nine sacks with the Browns and Lions in 2024 and is still a more than capable quality edge rusher at age 32. He would be a very good No. 2 player to put opposite Harold Landry.
CB Stephon Gilmore
Bring him home. The former Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion is a free agent, but he continues to show that he can still play. In 15 games with the Vikings last year, Gilmore picked off one pass and ranked in the top half of cornerback grades, per PFF. In his mid-30s, a starting role may not be the best role for Gilmore, but as a rotational piece behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis would be a perfect spot for him and improve the Patriots' secondary depth immediately. It would be like Kevin Garnett returning to the Timberwolves - bring back Gilmore and let him spend his final years with the team in which he was most successful.
