Former NFL Exec Drops Bold Take on Patriots Rookie Sleeper
The New England Patriots waited until the fifth round of the NFL Draft to select an edge rusher, but they seem to have gotten a good one, landing LSU's Bradyn Swinson with the 146th overall pick.
The Patriots gained rave reviews for their decision to nab Swinson, and former NFL executive Scott Pioli seems to believe New England may have secured a steal.
“In addition to Will Campbell, don’t sleep on fellow Tiger, 5th round pick Bradyn Swinson,” Pioli wrote on X. “I got to see quite a bit of them both on the field and off the field while consulting for LSU football the past couple of seasons. I truly think Swinson’s best football is ahead of him.”
Swinson spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Oregon before transferring to LSU after 2022. After a largely unproductive run with the Ducks, Swinson showed some promise during his debut campaign in Baton Rouge, finishing with 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a couple of sacks.
This past season, however, the 22-year-old had a breakout year, racking up 58 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Swinson is still a very raw prospect, but he has tremendous physical tools and very impressive athleticism that bode well for his NFL career.
The edge rusher position was considered a big need for the Pats heading into the offseason, and they signed Harold Landry immediately in free agency to address it.
Many were expecting the Patriots to nab another pass rusher early in the draft, but they had so many other needs to tend to that they were not able to take one until Day 3, where they snatched Swinson.
We'll see if the wait was worth it next season.
