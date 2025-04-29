Insider Drops Critical Update on Patriots' Potential WR Trade
The New England Patriots have certainly been busy adding to their receiver room this offseason, signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency and then selecting Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft.
This has opened up the possibility for a potential trade, as the Patriots now have quite the logjam at the position.
ESPN's Mike Reiss provided an update on New England's trade plans, and while he didn't rule out the possibility of a move, he did make sure to specify that one player in particular is unavailable.
"Third-year slot DeMario Douglas is probably safe, which means veteran Kendrick Bourne, third-year player Kayshon Boutte and 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round) are among those vying for a role in a suddenly crowded position group," Reiss wrote.
The Pats selected Douglas in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, catching 49 passes for 561 yards. He then hauled in 66 receptions for 621 yards and three scores this past year.
Douglas has been one of the only Patriots receivers who have shown some promise, although it seems fairly obvious that he won't ever be anything more than a decent option out of the slot.
Still, given the fact that he caught 75.3 percent of the passes thrown his way in 2024, it would obviously benefit the Patriots to keep the sure-handed 24-year-old around for Drake Maye.
New England still has many question to answer in its receiving corps. Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL, and if he isn't 100 percent, the Pats may not have a legitimate No. 1 option at the position next season. Also, while Williams was a terrific pick, he is obviously unproven.
