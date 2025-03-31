Top 3 Options to Meet Patriots Draft Priorities
While a few hundred high-level college football players are evaluated carefully, thoroughly, and, let’s be honest, excessively by the New England Patriots among 32 organizations, pro football conversations are teeming with hypotheticals in recent weeks.
There’s always room for more, right?
Another educated guess.
A shot in the dark.
In this case, though, as three perceived positions of need in New England are laid out below as the targeted role in each of the first three rounds, this specific guesswork is either entirely accurate or very close to it.
As for the Priority Target, the Top Alternative, and the Plan C projected among each round, those trios are based upon careful analysis from On SI.
Round One: Receiver
- Primary Target: Travis Hunter (Colorado)
If the Patriots commit to selecting the best pass-catcher available with its first pick, and the Belitnikoff winner coincidentally tumbles beyond the Giants, it would be the ultimate morale booster early on Day One. Draft attendees may notice Drake Maye running victory laps around Lambeau on April 24 if the stars align.
- Top Alternative: Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
Can’t land the best receiver in the draft class? Well, at least they can pick the best receiver who won’t also be competing on defense where he could eventually become a strict one-role player. Technically, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound west coaster is the safer prospect among the two. He’s a unique and highly productive player who is difficult to consistently guard with adequate length and ability to battle for jump balls.
- Plan C: Elic Ayomanor (Stanford)
With a mature build and good length, Elic Ayomanor looks more imposing than his listed 6-2, 210-pounds. In just his sixth college outing, the Canadian receiver cooked Travis Hunter on a 60-yard third-quarterback score. A 12-yard catch and a six-yard snag followed before the Stanford Cardinal beat Hunter on multiple chip shots inside the final three minutes, later Moss’ing the Heisman winner to secure a 39-36 comeback victory. Stanford trailed 29-0 at halftime,
Round Two: Left Tackle
- Primary Target: Wyatt Milum (WVU)
I’ll keep beating this drum; I strongly believe the 6-foot-6, 318-pounder is undervalued merely everywhere that rates draft prospect. WyattMilum didn’t give up a single snap through his two full seasons at left tackle. You’d have to dig back to 2021 to find the lone sack he surrendered on the college stage, a single blemish during his true freshman season at right tackle.
- Top Alternative: Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)
A varsity running back who later won the Anthony Munoz Award as the nation’s No. 1 varsity offensive lineman. How about that? He isn’t a finished product which is compelling as Josh Conerly Jr. may prove to truly be among the top few tackles in this draft class
- Plan C: Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)
Aireantae Ersery will arrive in the NFL with all the size (6-6, 330) and strength to absorb the fiercest bull rush and power moves thrown in his direction. If Ersery is the first tackle New England selects, there’s a risk he could end up fitting the right tackle position best. But don’t count out this massive bookend. He’s sharp in pass pro.
Round Three: Left Guard
- Primary Target: Tate Rutledge (Georgia)
He’s 6-foot-6 and roughly 310 pounds, a First Team All-SEC selection, a First Team All-American, a two-time national champ, and about as heavy-handed and power-packed as they come. There isn’t much to add here. He was among the very best FBS guards in each of the last two seasons, capable of starting this year at some point.
- Top Alternative: Willie Frazier (LSU)
One of the very best guards in the draft, Willie Frazier was a stud performer among multiple top-tier offensive lines. At 6-foot-6 and nearly 320 pounds, he led LSU with 902 snaps last season, an while facing Alabama and Texas A&M in 2023 and again in 2024, Frazier hasn’t given up a sack since 2022.
- Plan C: Luke Kandra (Cincinnati)
A powerfully built 6-5, 323 pounds, Luke Kandra clocked a 4.90 at the combine after logging consecutive seasons with zero sacks. He drive blocks like his opponent insulted his wife, and he’s a finisher.
