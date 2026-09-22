5 Patriots Who'll Need to Step Up to Help Replace Injured Mike Onwenu

The New England Patriots are going to have to make some changes to their starting offensive line this week.

Right guard Mike Onwenu, who's been entrenched in the lineup since being drafted back in 2020, suffered an ankle injury that forced him to be carted off in the team's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reports indicate that Onwenu broke his ankle, which would sideline him for the entire season. Without Onwenu — who was entering a contract year — slated to be suiting up each week, the Patriots will have to figure out a new plan.

"I don't think he'll be available here in the short term," head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "So, I wouldn't anticipate him being out there here in the next few weeks. If that changes and it ends up being longer than that, then we will let you guys know."

They have several backup options currently on the roster. Here are the internal possibilities for the Patriots as they begin their hunt for their next right guard.

OG Greg Van Roten

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten (74) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Van Roten was the player who came in to immediate replace Onwenu on Sunday, but he didn't have his best showing. He allowed four pressures (according to Pro Football Focus), one of those got Drake Maye crushed on a missed block.

"I think he had a few plays that he'd like to have back, so would everybody," Vrabel said. "But I thought he had some positive plays. Again, to go through an entire game, there are going to be some good ones, some bad ones and some ones that we have to eliminate. So, I think that he stepped in there, was ready to go."

He's a veteran player that will likely be the starter. He's got experience next to right tackle Morgan Moses, who was his teammate with the New York Jets in 2021.

C/G Ben Brown

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown used to be a starter for the Patriots when Jerod Mayo was the head coach in 2024. He was originally the starting center, the replacement for David Andrews after he went down, and remained with the team ever since.

Last season, he was used sparingly as a spot starter — and that felt like what this season would be as well. But a knee injury suffered during the preseason hampered his playing time. He was ruled out of the Patriots' opener against Seattle, but made his debut this past week.

He'll likely slide into Van Roten's role as the top interior backup.

OT Caleb Lomu

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team's first round rookie has been mentioned as a possible option to play guard all summer long, but he hasn't strayed away from his spot at tackle just yet.

"Caleb has been trying to predominantly practice, be there, be ready to go playing tackle," said Vrabel. "So, we have some guys that we could move in there, and Caleb would be one of the guys that could possibly do that. But again, we just have to make sure that we have the best five available, and then the other three guys that are versatile on game day."

If the Patriots decide to move him inside, that changes the dynamic of the swing tackle position (which Lomu was holding down). Marcus Bryant, who's currently on IR, looked better than Lomu at tackle during the preseason, so him returning after Week 4 could determine what happens with the rookie.

OG Xavier Newman-Johnson

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets guard Xavier Newman (65) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the newest Patriots in the building, the team just signed Newman-Johnson to the practice squad. He replaced UDFA center Jacob Rizy, and has experience playing under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans.

He's been a starter for brief stints during his NFL career, which also included a lengthy stop with the Jets. He'd have to be temporarily elevated to the active game day roster to suit up.

OG Jake Kubas

Nov 8, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants guard Jake Kubas (63) during practice at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another practice squad option. The Patriots brought Kubas over following waivers, as he was let go by the New York Giants at roster cuts. Another interior backup with versatility, Kubas has experience playing alongside Van Roten during his time with New York.

The 26-year-old started three games as a rookie in 2024, one of them at left guard and the other two at right guard. Like Newman-Johnson, he'd need to be elevated.

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