Patriots Get Several Major Injury Updates Heading into Week 3

FOXBORO — The one dark cloud hanging over the New England Patriots' 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was the ever-growing injury bug.

Five players left the game with varying ailments, and another (Marcus Jones) got banged up, but remained in the game.

Some of them were pretty serious, including offensive guard Mike Onwenu's ankle. ESPN's Mike Reiss is reporting that the veteran broke his ankle after getting hit from behind by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. Others, like tight end Eli Raridon's thigh, don't appear (at least right now) to be detrimental.

Head coach Mike Vrabel gave several updates on the Patriots who got banged up in his Monday press conference ... and a potential timeline for some of their returns.

Here's What Vrabel Said Regarding Injuries:

The biggest loss was Onwenu, who had to get carted off early in the game. It was reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz that Onwenu's injury was feared to be season-ending. Vrabel didn't go that far, but it doesn't sound like he'll return to play any time soon.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive line Mike Onwenu (71) is carted off after an apparent injury in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't think he'll be available here in the short term, so I wouldn't anticipate him being out there here in the next few weeks," Vrabel said. "So if that changes and it ends up being longer than that, then we'll let you guys know."

When asked a follow up about if Onwenu broke his ankle, Vrabel said: "He hurt his ankle, Mike hurt his ankle. I think you guys could see that on TV."

Onwenu is a big loss, as the longest-tenured Patriot was a mainstay on the offensive line and was in a contract season. On the other side of the ball, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones left the game with a shoulder injury.

After a strip-sack and ensuing chase for the football, Jones emerged from the ground and appeared in a lot of pain. He skipped a trip to the blue medical tent, going straight into New England's locker room.

The Patriots got solid play out of their reserve edge rushers, including young Elijah Ponder and Gabe Jacas. But being without Jones — who's been at the top of that depth chart all summer — will be a major hole.

"I don't know how he's going to progress during the week," Vrabel said. "He wasn't able to finish the game, obviously. He'll do everything he can to be ready, and if he's not, then we'll have to have alternate plans."

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) reacts to an apparent injury in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Will Safety Depth Step Up?

Vrabel spoke more about alternate plans, these ones pertaining to the secondary. Both Craig Woodson (who was spotted in a sling postgame) and Dell Pettus left the game with a shoulder and ankle injury, respectively. There's no update on their status, or if they'll be present at practice this week, but a plan has been made to get some of their backups into the fold.

"I think some of the veteran practice squad guys are going to factor in this week, and I know that Mike Brown's been with us since the spring," Vrabel said, also praising the efforts of Jaylen Reed, who stepped up on defense and special teams. "I think that's the balance you wage with the practice squad. ... You have some young guys that you're looking to develop, some veteran guys that have played in games that are preparing as a starter and that will be ready to go. As the week unfolds, we'll have to make sure that everybody is ready to go."

The Patriots have Brown, safety Elliott Davison and cornerback Kindle Vildor currently on the practice squad.

Speaking on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show earlier in the day, Vrabel also mentioned that Raridon — who leads the team in receiving touchdowns (one) — would get checked out today.

The Patriots are off of the practice field for the first two days of this week, and will return to the facility for their first practice on Wednesday. We'll get a better understanding of how the Patriots' injury report stacks up ahead of their road contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars then.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!