Patriots Suffer Major Blow, OL Mike Onwenu Carted Off

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots, already down one offensive starter in A.J. Brown, will have to play their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without another.

Right guard Mike Onwenu left the game in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury. Drake Maye was evading rushers in Pittsburgh's red zone, and Onwenu's legs were taken out by a diving T.J. Watt. Onwenu crumpled to the ground, as Maye was quickly wrapped up.

Onwenu remained down on the field for several minutes, and head coach Mike Vrabel joined members of the training staff to look at him. Onwenu, in his seventh season, was put onto a cart and taken off the field.

He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Veteran guard Greg Van Roten stepped in to replace Onwenu in the starting lineup.

Major Loss For Patriots OL:

This is a massive blow to the Patriots, as they lose their longest-tenured player for the rest of the game (and potentially longer). The run game, struggling last week against the Seattle Seahawks, was looking like it bounced back. TreVeyon Henderson springed his way to a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter after getting several key blocks inside.

The Patriots went with Van Roten instead of Ben Brown, who's making his return to the field after missing last week with a knee injury. The Patriots' interior offensive line got banged up during the summer, which led them to sign Van Roten in the middle of camp.

They're already down tackles Dametrious Crownover (knee) and Walter Rouse (healthy scratch).

Onwenu, 28, was a sixth round pick by the Patriots back in 2020 and has spent time at left guard, right guard and right tackle during his NFL career. Today was Onwenu's 100th career regular season game, and 92nd career start. He played every offensive snap in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

The Patriots currently lead the Steelers 10-0 in the second quarter. They also ruled tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) and edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder) as questionable.

This story will be updated accordingly.

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