Patriots Believe OT Dametrious Crownover Can Be Sixth-Round Steal

Could the draft day loss of 31 NFL teams be the New England Patriots gain?

The Pats are certainly hoping that is the case when it comes to rookie offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover. Despite being projected to be taken from the draft board much earlier, New England selected the sizable offensive tackle with pick 196 in the sixth-round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Although the club believed that the former Aggie was worth even greater investment, they appear to be pleased with securing his services on day 3 — a sentiment shared by Patriots executive vice president Eliot Wolf shortly after the conclusion of last weekend’s three-day extravaganza.

"I'm not really sure why. He's played a lot of football and he's an older prospect. He’s primarily played on the right side, so maybe some versatility type things," Wolf told reporters when asked about Crownover’s unlikely slide. "But no, he's 6'7", 320 with long arms. He's really light on his feet, and he's going to have a chance to come in here and compete and obviously going to have to start playing more than one position.

"He was definitely excited when we spoke to him. He's a guy we spent some time with throughout the process, and ultimately, he fell to us there in the sixth."

As Wolf’s previous description indicates, Crownover cuts an imposing figure at the right side end of an offensive line. With 35 3/8 inch arms, the Grandview, TX native possesses an 86-inch wingspan — one which will not be easily bypassed by an opposing pass rusher. After switching from tight end to offensive tackle in 2022, Crownover became a mainstay at right tackle for Texas A&M — aligning at the spot for all 13 games in both 2024 and 2025.

Still, the 24-year-old may be best described as a raw talent in need of some pro-level coaching.

Having been flagged 11 times last season for penalties, Crownover would benefit from both established coaches and experienced veterans to help develop a promising skill set. Under coach Doug Marrone, the former Aggie may be poised to learn the necessary lessons to become a right side starter in short order.

Where Does Dametrious Crownover Fit with the Patriots?

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) defends in coverage as Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) blocks during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Patriots selection of Crownover is not the first notable addition they have add to their line this offseason. In addition to selecting Illinois standout Caleb Lomu in the first round (pick 28 overall), New England signed veteran Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal with the Pats’ last month. If healthy, he will not only help to keep quarterback Drake Maye out of harm’s way, he will also help to facilitate a running game which appeared to be dormant at times in 2025.

With last season’s starting center Garrett Bradbury having been traded to the Chicago Bears, second-year interior lineman Jared Wilson is expected to move inside — a position he played with precision as a Georgia Bulldog — the five-year veteran should align between Wilson at center and Will Campbell at left tackle. Despite offseason rumors surrounding his potential retirement, veteran Morgan Moses is slated to begin the season as the Pats’ starting right tackle.

In that regard, the Patriots starting unit projects to be as follows:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses

As the Patriots prepare to enter offseason workouts in earnest, Crownover will be competing with reserve tackles Marcus Bryant, James Hudson III, Lorenz Metz and Caedan Wallace — who was drafted as a tackle in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Though he has primiary aligned on the right side, the Pats are anticipating that Crownover is both ready and willing to accept a swing role this season. Much to their delight, the massive tackle appears to be on the same page as his new employers.

"Yes, it’s definitely something that I’ve been working on, knowing that when I got to this next level that they’re going to ask me to do," Crownover told reporters shortly after his day three selection. "So it’s something I’m not saying I’m 100 percent confident in right now. But it’s something I’m still working on and getting there. But, definitely something that I’m looking to do.

"[As for my game,] I’m just dominant in the pass game, and just trying to make sure it’s something I hold to a higher standard," he added. "I’m still developing in the run game and making sure I’m getting better every time I step onto the field to practice it."

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