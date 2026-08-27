Kayshon Boutte Pens Heartfelt Thank You to Patriots After Trade

The New England Patriots traded fan favorite wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans this week. He's now thanking his former team after three successful seasons, which included a career-best year in 2025 and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Two days ago, the Patriots sent Boutte to the Texans for second-year safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh round draft choice. Boutte was entering the final year of his rookie contract and was one of seven wide receivers that could have potentially made the roster.

After previously requesting a trade (Boutte shares that it was in March), it was known that the Patriots were looking around for trade partners. Houston — with a need for a wide receiver after Jayden Higgins' ACL tear — came calling, and a deal got done.

Wednesday night, Boutte (who was part of the Texans' joint practice earlier in the day sporting No. 88) posted a video on Instagram to summarize his time in New England.

Boutte's New England Tribute Video:

Kayshon Boutte says goodbye to New England. pic.twitter.com/8RVTSlVxnQ — Savage (@Savageboston) August 26, 2026

"New England, it’s hard to put into words what these last few years have meant to me. Being selected with the 187th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots was a dream come true. From the moment I arrived, I was welcomed into an organization built on hard work, accountability, and a standard of excellence. I want to thank Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick, and everyone behind the scenes who poured into me.

"I also want to give a special thank you to Coach Vrabel, Todd Downing, and Josh McDaniels. Thank you for believing in me, trusting in my abilities, and helping me grow, not just as a football player, but as a man. Your guidance, your honesty, and your confidence in me played a huge role in my development, on and off the field. I'll always have the utmost respect for each of you and will forever be grateful for the time, effort, and belief you invested in me.

"Thank you for helping shape the player and person I am today. I’ll carry those lessons with me for the rest of my career. Patriots Nation, thank you for embracing me from day one. Your support through every high and low never went unnoticed, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to wear the Flying Elvis on my helmet. I’ll always look back on my time in New England with nothing but gratitude and respect. Once a Patriot, always grateful.

"From requesting a trade in March 2026, not knowing what the future holds. I thank the Patriots for doing right by me and sending me to an organization I truly wanted to be a part of.

"I’m incredibly excited for what’s ahead with the Houston Texans."

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; iNew England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why The Patriots Traded Boutte:

For most of the summer, the Patriots had seven receivers essentially competing to make the 53-man roster. A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, the two prized acquisitions from the offseason, while Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III followed them up.

At the end of the day, the team decided that having that many receivers didn't fit their plans for the 2026 regular season. That's why Boutte was shipped off to the Texans, a team also competing for a Super Bowl title.

"We thank Kayshon for everything over the last three years that he was here," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said Tuesday. "He showed tremendous growth and progress as a person and a player, and we're excited for him and his opportunity. But this was about the Patriots and doing what's best for our organization."

New England got some great football out of Boutte the last two seasons, and his training camp was one of the best a player had. But ultimately the team chose to go in another direction, which felt like the expected outcome.

"Kayshon was very professional throughout the whole offseason and did a nice job for us," Wolf said, "and he had a good camp as you guys all saw."

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