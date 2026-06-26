A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Are Perfect Practice Matchup for Patriots

Christian Gonzalez was the New England Patriots' first round pick back in 2023, the final first round selection of Bill Belichick's tenure as head coach. The cornerback came into the season with high hopes, hoping to continue the team's long lineage of stars at the position.

His first matchup was against A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. The then-21-year-old was lined up on the former Pro Bowl wideout throughout the game, and had an impressive pass breakup in the fourth quarter.

Brown did lead the Eagles in both receptions (seven) and receiving yard (79) in the 25-20 win, but the skills showed by the rookie in his debut clearly made an imprint on the wide receiver.

Now three years removed as teammates in New England, Brown is pumped to be lining up against Gonzalez in practice every day.

"Gonzo, man. Great player," Brown said. "You know, hopefully everything works out (contract wise). I’m excited to get some work between him and (cornerback Carlton Davis) and the other guys, but Gonzo, most definitely man."

Sure, the superstar cornerback is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Patriots. He'll certainly get that squared away before the season kicks off in Seattle. For now, both big names are ready to go at it. Brown's abilities as the team's WR1 are going to be must-watch matchups this summer against waht some people believe is the best corner in the entire NFL>

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) arrives on the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I’m ready to go against him so we can push each other, get in the lab together because obviously, that’s good on good," Brown continued. "There’s very little room for mistakes."

Gonzalez and Brown have been in some contact throughout the years, despite being is very different situations. The wideout was a major part of Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl in 2024, while Gonzalez was stuck dealing with a myriad of injuries on four-win squads.

Gonzalez Speaks On Adding A.J. Brown

That's now changed. The Patriots sent a 2027 fifth round pick and a 2028 first round pick to the Eagles to acquire Brown. That move, something that wide receiver DeMario Douglas felt like was always destined to happen, helped skyrocket the expectations surrounding the Patriots this season.

Gonzalez is equally as pumped.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) looks on before the start of drills at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"A.J.‘s a great guy. We’ve been able to keep in contact, talk throughout the past three years. Anytime he’s hit me up, he’s told me to keep my head on straight," Gonzalez said. "He’s a great guy and a great teammate. I’m excited for him to be a part of this team and what he’s going to bring. He’s the ultimate competitor. So, I’m excited."

The Patriots now have one of the league's deepest rooms at both wide receiver and cornerback. It's the perfect recipe for sharpening iron each and every day on the practice field.

"I love going against guys like that because those are my matchups and I don’t shy away from those," Brown said. "So getting to practice against him and CD, that’s what you want."

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