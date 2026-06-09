Christian Gonzalez Is At Patriots Minicamp, But How Much Will He Play?

FOXBORO --- The big-ticket players that didn't attend the New England Patriots' OTA practices have since returned to the facility for mandatory minicamp. There's arguably no one player bigger than cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who's is the middle of a contract negotiation.

Gonzalez remains under contract for the next two seasons, but could be in line for a historically-large payday. His play on the field warrants conversations about becoming the highest paid cornerback in NFL history, and there's really no need for him to attend voluntary practices and risk injury.

But with the team's three-day mandatory practice period beginning this week, the 23-year-old is back in the building. How much will he practice though?

According to head coach Mike Vrabel, Gonzalez's practice plan won't involve diving in immediately.

"Just like everybody else, everybody has a plan, and I gotta make sure that everybody's working and getting what they need to get," Vrabel said, referring to a previous answer about how players, like wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, are on specific practices plans after missing most of the offseason.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I Don't Think There's Anything To Report"

It's a smart decision for Gonzalez to remain a hold-in, or any other term you want to use. Why risk an injury when there is generational wealth on the table? All he can do right now -- or all that he should do -- is show up and avoid getting fined.

He may be in the facility, but his practice reps won't dictate how much he'll play for the Patriots this season. As the team's top cornerback, he'll be tasked with covering the other side's best offensive weapon and that won't change -- regardless of if he gets a contract extension or not.

The Patriots picked up Gonzalez's fifth-year option this offseason, tying him through the 2027 season. He'll be with the team this season, but the contract still hangs in the balance. As for an update on that, his head coach doesn't have anything to add.

"I'm not involved in the negotiations," Vrabel said. "Nothing to add. He's still under his (rookie contract). I don't think there's anything to report."

The highest-paid corner in the NFL is Los Angeles Rams' Trent McDuffie, who makes $31 million a year. If the Patriots want to get a deal done with Gonzalez, they'll need to likely surpass that number.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) defends against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gonzalez Has Talked With Vrabel Constantly

Several players skipped out on the optional OTAs, including Gonzalez, Boutte, edge rusher Harold Landry and cornerback Carlton Davis. Vrabel mentioned that he doesn't need to have conversations with those players about why they chose to miss practices, but remains in constant connection with them regardless.

"Conversations have been great," Vrabel said. "Talked to (Gonzalez) about his event (in Texas) last week, talked to him about all the things that we talked about. But it's good to have everybody in here that either was here last week or that wasn't. It's just good to have almost a complete football team."

The Patriots will have minicamp for the next three days, and reporters will be able to get a better look at how many practice reps Gonzalez will take.

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