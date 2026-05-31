Patriots Don't Have Leverage in Christian Gonzalez Contract Negotiations, And Here's Why

The New England Patriots need Christian Gonzalez, for this season and the ones in the future. The cornerback wasn't present for the team's OTA practice last week, and in all honesty, for good reason.

Entering his fourth season, Gonzalez has turned into one of the NFL's best defensive players at any position. He's been named an All-Pro (2024) and a Pro Bowler (2025), and just had his fifth-year option picked up by the Patriots. He's locked up with the team through the 2027 season, but there hasn't been a new contract extension.

That has to change soon. New England can't afford to have a disgruntled (publicly or behind closed doors) Gonzalez on the roster. He became eligible for an extension back in March, and while he did get a pay bump with his option picked up (he'll have an $18.1 million salary in two seasons), he deserves a lot more.

Just take a look at how he played in the Super Bowl. Gonzalez clamped up Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed. Several of his pass breakups stopped what would have been back-breaking touchdowns on a national stage. The 23-year-old arguably had the finest performance of his career on the biggest spotlight in the NFL.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

That's why Gonzalez's contract extension is warranted, and it should have been done already.

These OTA practices and voluntary workouts aren't mandatory for players to attend. So it shouldn't be a surprise at all that Gonzalez doesn't want to participate. It doesn't make any sense on his end.

Gonzalez Can Essentially Name His Price

Consider this: He gets tangled up on a passing play in a non-contact practice in May. He crumbles to the ground, and tears his ACL. He can basically kiss that generational contract away, at least the guarantees that come with it. Some insiders believe that the pending Gonzalez deal could surpass $30 million a year, and net more than $50 million in guaranteed money.

If those numbers are on the table, no player in their right mind should be going through non-mandatory workouts and risking injury of any kind. It's not like the Patriots don't want to keep Gonzalez -- both Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf have been vocal about keeping him -- it's just that they don't have any of the leverage.

Yes, Gonzalez remains under contract for at least two more seasons. He doesn't have to attend any of the upcoming mandatory practices, including minicamp next month and training camp after that. What becomes an annoyance could blossom into a full-on headache, and fines for the cornerback.

Plus, if Gonzalez does play out the rest of his rookie deal and keeps up his trajectory, that price tag is only going to keep rising. Getting an extension done right now will be the cheapest it could possibly be.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vrabel Was Asked About His Star CB Last Week:

When asked about Gonzalez missing last week's open session in front of reporters, Vrabel downplayed it.

"Those are personal choices for players," Vrabel said. "I would say that I value the communication that I’ve had personally. I know that our defensive coaches have had conversations with Christian. Again, I wish that they were all here so that we can coach them. But the ones that are here, that’s where our focus will be, and we’ll pour everything that we have into those players.

"I know that his professionalism and being ready to go, or whatever personal choice some guys have during the spring, I’m confident that they’ll all be ready."

New England hasn't offered a second contract to a first round pick since 2012, when linebacker Dont'a Hightower signed a four-year, $35.5 million deal in 2017. Since then, it's been crickets. If the Patriots want to continue competing for Super Bowls, they need to hit on marquee draft picks.

Once they do that, they need to make sure they stay for as long as humanly possible. It's not that hard. Both sides know what needs to happen, and it needs to get hammered out sooner rather than later.

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