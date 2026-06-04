Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Has Historically High Hopes for A.J. Brown

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is certainly well-versed in the art of coaching prolific pass-catchers.

For much of the team’s ’dynasty days’ under the direction of head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the fate of the Patriots offense rested in McDaniels’ capable hands — a tenure which saw the club field some of the most exciting and high-powered offenses in NFL history.

With their recent acquisition of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, McDaniels is eager to add yet another potential Hall-of-Fame-type talent to his impressive list of Pats’ pupils.

In fact, the Patriots’ OC is already eyeing some traits which Brown shares with a pair of franchise legends.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels arrives at the practice fields for the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“This is a big man,” McDaniels recently said of the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown. “Randy [Moss] was certainly tall and fast, and all the rest of it. I think, honestly, they’re all a little different. And I say they, meaning I’ve been fortunate to have a chance to be around some really good ones. Not sure if I’ve been around one that looks just like him …

“Maybe the closest thing I’ve seen is [Rob] Gronkowski,” he continued. “This is a big guy. He does a lot of things well, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how we can acclimate him and fit him into our system.”

“There’s A Force to the Way He Plays the Game”

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Now in his third tour of duty in New England, McDaniels is once again guiding the Patriots’ offense to prominence — thanks largely in part to the prowess of second-team All-Pro quarterback Drake Maye. Still, McDaniels knows better than most that a quarterback needs a competent corps of receivers in order to reach his full potential.

Adding a player of Brown’s ability is certainly expected to transform the Patriots passing offense, while providing Maye with the type of deep, big-play weapon to instill fear in New England’s opponents for many years to come.

The three-time second-team All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. In what some may consider a “down season” by his standards, the Super Bowl LIX champion finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards. Given his impressive on-field resume, Brown has built a deserved reputation as one of the league’s top outside receivers — a status not lost on McDaniels.

Although the pair have shared the field for only some brief practice drills during OTAs, the 50-year-old is excited to unlock Brown’s potential in his offense.

“Big, physical, aggressive, explosive, has really good hands,” McDaniels said. “He’s just a competitive guy, and you watch him play, and there’s a force to the way that he plays the game … I’m looking forward to getting used to the things that he can do that I don’t know about, which I’m sure there’s many of those.”

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) reaches out for the ball during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While it may be quite early in his on-field relationship with Brown, McDaniels is ready to help the 28-year-old wideout earn his spot among the ‘best-of-the-best’ of Patriots’ receivers.

“You’ve heard about them, you’ve seen them, you’ve watched them play on tape,” McDaniels said of New England’s pass-catching legends. “But, then to actually get them on the grass and watch them do different things, it just brings the picture to life. So, I’m looking forward to seeing all those things with A.J. Brown.”

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