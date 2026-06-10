Biggest Winners From Patriots First Mandatory Minicamp Practice

This week marked the first time that the New England Patriots took to the field for mandatory minicamp, and it was also the first time that everyone under contract was available for practice.

"Everybody under contract is here and accounted for," head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to practice. "As it relates to practice, everybody will have a different plan at practice. Some guys will be full; some guys will be limited. Some guys will work on the other field, but it has been a good day, and it is much better than yesterday when they were not here."

The practice, like the ones before it in the offseason program, was non-contact and wasn't as competitive as some training camp practices you'll see. Instead, the nearly two-hour session focused heavily on the red zone, something Vrabel highlighted in his media availability.

Here's some of the players who positively stood out and had a good showing during the day.

QB Drake Maye

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Coming off an MVP-like season, it was to be expected that Maye would be sharp to open up 2026. That's been a fair assessment of the quarterback so far, and minicamp has been no exception. He went 19-for-22 on the day, firing the ball all over the field.

He had some nice throws, including a picture-perfect back-shoulder throw to A.J. Brown on Kindle Vildor. Maye also connecte with Hunter Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson for touchdowns in 11-on-11s. Though it wasn't a touchdown, he also had a no-look checkdown to Stevenson in the flat as well.

WR A.J. Brown

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) arrives on the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Brown has begun all that's advertised for New England since being traded. The back-shoulder fade that he caught just showed all the possibilites that the wide receiver can bring to the Patriots offense, and a budding chemistry with Maye. He also caught another touchdown, this one a slant from

WR DeMario Douglas

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) jogs to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Douglas has made a living of really coming alive during spring and summer practices. This year is no exception, as the fourth-year receiver continues to rack up reception after reception. He tied the team lead with five receptions during the first day of minicamp, the third time this year that he's had the most touches in front of reporters. If only one player could win the open slot receiver job, it would be Douglas right now.

TE Hunter Henry

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs after making a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Also tying Douglas in receptions was the veteran tight end Henry. Working with the starting offense, the Patriots captain caught all five of his passes from Maye and caught a touchdown in 11-on-11s. He beat linebacker Robert Spillane on a corner route for the score, and it's something the team would love to consistently see from the tight end position.

EDGE Elijah Ponder

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots edge Elijah Ponder (91) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Gabe Jacas and Harold Landry not out there, it was time for Ponder to really shine. The starter on defense had one of the Patriots' two would-be sacks on the afternoon, and it's been another stacked day for the Cal Poly edge rusher.

"I’ve got very high expectations for him. Very,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said before practice. “All these guys have done great all spring, but he really, really looks comfortable out there. It has really slowed down for him."

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