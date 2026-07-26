Drake Maye's Vision For Patriots Offense Has Begun To Take Shape

FOXBORO --- Drake Maye took a few steps back and launched his first pass of the summer to A.J. Brown. It fell incomplete, but hey, you can't fault the New England Patriots quarterback for trying to ignite something to kick off training camp.

It started a pretty solid showing for his first training camp practice of the year, where Maye connected with five Patriots during the session. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with two grabs, followed by wide receivers Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry.

Maye finished the day going 6-for-9, with one of those incompletions being batted down at the line of scrimmage. Early returns? A promising start to Maye's third year in the NFL.

His spring was great, especially when you factor in how the coaching staff was testing his ability to call plays at the line of scrimmage. His production has begun to carry over into the summer, and it's an effort by the Patriots to get this unit ready to roll from the first whistle.

"I think just come firing off," Maye told reporters after practice. "You know, we start with Week 1. I think that speaks for itself on a rematch. So, I think we got to bring our A-game, and it starts in camp. It gives us a great mindset for camp of getting things going early and firing all cylinders. So, we got some tough work, but looking forward to it."

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye's 2026 Can Be Even Better Than His 2025

There's a lot of new for Maye and this Patriots offense. He's got some new faces up front to help him stay on his feet. Both Brown and Doubs arrived to catch his passes. He's now one of the hunted quarterbacks in the NFL.

And yet, having a familiar face in his headset with Josh McDaniels calling the plays has given Maye all the confidence in the world heading into 2026.

"I think understanding the little things. I think going through the installs and understanding the little details that coach talks about, and knowing them before he tries to reiterate it to us," said Maye. "And one of the biggest things is just seeing plays that we've ran against certain defenses over and over again. I think you understand better answers, better places to go with the football and just better timing. So that's the nature of it."

So now that Maye has gotten some of the better answers and better timing plays, now what? How can he translate that onto the football field? He says it starts with going fast, and then capitalizing on the play call.

"I think getting us in the right play first. I think getting set under center, getting ready to get it in the gun. I think just moving faster," Maye said. "We got a good play that we like against the defense, just train our guys to be, 'Hey, once we get down on the football and get set, we're going.'

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I Think We Could Create Even More Plays"

"We did a lot of great things on offense. We had a bunch of statistics, we did a bunch of things high in the league. I think just creating more plays. I think we could even create more plays, snap the ball earlier in the play clock and get some things going."

The biggest highlight in Saturday's practice was early on in 11-on-11s. Maye connected with Boutte on a deep, 40-yard ball down the left sideline. The fourth-year receiver cleanly beat cornerback Kindle Vildor and hauled in the pass set to the tune of plenty of fans' cheers.

Just as loud as the fans were was Maye on the field. His coaches, Mike Vrabel especially, want the third-year gunslinger to be more vocal in the huddle and build on his captaincy he earned a year ago.

He invited some of the receivers down to North Carolina for a throwing session during the offseason, and first glances have shown that Maye's commitment to leading is paying off.

"I definitely got some more comfort in that area of pushing the guys, and think I need to do it more – celebrating, be louder and show my personality more," Maye said. "I think the guys will see that naturally. So, I think that's what camp's for, and you build through it, and you get to new levels. That's the best thing about spending every day, all day with each other."

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