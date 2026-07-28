Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Wants to Keep Contract Negotiations Internal — And Rightfully So

FOXBORO --- It's no surprise that Christian Gonzalez is deserving of a record-breaking contract. His play on the field warrants that, and the value he brings is worth a hefty payday.

But now part of his contract negotiations -- the same ones that he tried to keep pretty quiet during the spring -- have came to light after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke to the media and spilled some pretty big information.

Kraft shared that the Patriots offered Gonzalez a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, as well as the highest-paid Patriots player in franchise history. That's not chump change my any stretch of the imagination. Gonzalez is now in line for record-breaking numbers.

But when Gonzalez was asked about that at training camp Tuesday, his answer showed that he might have wanted to keep those discussions internal.

Gonzalez Might Not Have Wanted All His Contract Info Out Just Yet

"Everybody knows what Mr. Kraft has done, a ton of respect for Mr. Kraft and what he’s done with this franchise," Gonzalez told reporters. "And it’s just something we don’t want to handle in the media. You know, I keep that with the team and my team and go on about that."

Clearly, whether Kraft meant to do it or not, it puts a lot of pressure on Gonzalez to sign this deal. After all, how can the 24-year-old cornerback say no to money that would make him the richest Patriot ever? That would be crazy.

It would make sense, for Gonzalez, for his agents, even for the Patriots front office, to try and keep these numbers close to the chest. Now that the numbers -- one that might soar up to $33 million a year -- are out there and it's a lot harder to ignore.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) works out at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m assuming that’s going to be a lot of this," Gonzalez said when asked if there is now pressure applied after Kraft's comments. "But anything with that, you know, I keep that between my team, my agents and the team and the front office and let them deal with that."

Did it bother him?

"Like I said, I ain’t get into that. Keep it between my team and the front office."

Gonzalez Keeps Quiet Regarding His Eventual Extension, Like He Should

That was most of what Gonzalez's post practice interview was like. A lot of deflecting to how his agents and the Patriots front office will keep him informed. That's what he did at mandatory minicamp when pressed on the topic.

He hasn't missed any training camp days this summer, despite being absent for the optional workouts in the spring. That makes sense. Should Gonzalez get hurt, he can kiss that life-changing money goodbye. Does that mean he'll sit out when the pads come on this week?

"I’ll be out here," he said. That's the good answer. He's been a great teammate, taking part in everything that comes with being at training camp, and his teammates have praised him for doing so.

That doesn't change the fact that there's now an added pressure on Gonzalez, deserved or not.

At first, the only pressure was coming from afar. Devon Witherspoon, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback also up for a new deal, is friends with Gonzalez -- "my guy," he said. But it's clear that Gonzalez's potential record-breaking deal may be trumped the second Witherspoon inks his name on a contract soon after.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) signs autographs after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His thoughts on Witherspoon's potential deal, like many other topics, Gonzalez deflected to the front office and his team.

"It's Business"

Gonzalez wants to get a deal done, saying "I hope so" when asked. That alone shows that there isn't any malice in Gonzalez's decision to let this stretch out. Instead, it's clear that he wants to just avoid any and all contract details making it out to the reporters covering him.

By no fault of his own, the Patriots owner did that -- and now there's not putting that news back into the bottle. Gonzalez is just having to learn how to deal with it, and the pressure that's slowly being added.

"It’s different, but at the end of the day, it’s business and I’m blessed to be able to do this as my job," Gonzalez said of the surrounding noise. "So, you know, can’t get too much into it. Get to wake up and come out here and play football for a job.

"So very blessed, just happy that I’m able to come out here, run around and do what I love for my living."

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