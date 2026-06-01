Patriots Teammate Supports Christian Gonzalez Amid Contract Dispute

Christian Gonzalez was in attendance for the New England Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts earlier this offseason. He hasn't been a participant for the team's OTA practices though. But just this week, he was present at Drake Maye's charity celebrity softball game in Worcester.

So there's some mixed messaging here from the Patriots cornerback, who ultimately wants a new contract. He wasn't present in front of reporters during the first open session last week, and fellow cornerback Marcus Jones confirmed that Gonzalez was essentially holding out.

But that doesn't mean that it's changed Gonzalez's relationship with the organization or his teammates. After all, he did show up for his quarterback's foundation event on an off day.

"We do a lot of stuff when it comes to off the field," Jones said, speaking to the media at Polar Park yesterday. "Our connection, our relationship means a lot. Being able to have someone who’s a great football player, but a better person, it means a whole bunch."

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and cornerback Marcus Jones (25) react after an incomplete pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Gonzalez Deserves A New Deal In 2026

Jones was asked about Gonzalez missing OTAs, and the veteran mentioned how he gets what the superstar is feeling. The 23-year-old Gonzalez is among the NFL's elite at the cornerback position, and he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. His three pass breakups in the Super Bowl had him in contention for the game's MVP award at one point. He's been named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler since being drafted in the first round back in 2023.

The team did pick up his fifth-year option, tying him to the Patriots through 2027, but life-changing money is the end result of a contract extension that Gonzalez is still waiting for.

Jones understands what his fellow defensive back is "fighting" for.

"He means a lot. When it comes down to it, we support him and also the organization," Jones said. "At the end of the day, that’s their thing. We’re ready when it comes down to him. I know he’s always one of those guys where no matter where he’s at, he’s always working. It’s a day-by-day thing.

"I’ve been in the situation of learning about how contract negotiations stuff goes about. At the end of the day, they want what’s best for them, and he wants what’s best for him."

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerbacks Marcus Jones (25) and Christian Gonzalez (0) celebrate celebrate against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's smart for Gonzalez to avoid injury in what are low-tempo, non-padded, optional practices. Last summer, he suffered a hamstring injury in training camp that forced him to the sideline for the first three weeks of the season. God forbid, the Patriots cornerback -- who can truly make an argument of being the best in the league -- gets hurt in an OTA session next week and loses out on what could be the largest contract for an NFL cornerback ever.

Marcus Jones: "We're Not Rushing It"

The Patriots brass has been adamant all offseason that a deal will (hopefully) get done, and that they'd like to keep their No. 1 corner around for the long haul. Owner Robert Kraft has said is. Head coach Mike Vrabel has said it. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf has said it.

Now, from the player perspective, Jones is echoing that same mindset.

"We’re not rushing it when it comes down to it," he said. "At the end of the day, we all know the value that he comes (with) when it comes down to our team."

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