Caleb Lomu Shouts Out Family's 'Effort' At Patriots Press Conference

For offensive tackle and first round pick Caleb Lomu, he would be nowhere near the New England Patriots without the support of his family.

His draft party last month was filled with cousins, family members and close friends. At his official introduction at Gillette Stadium this week, Lomu shifted much of his credit for reaching the NFL level to his family.

In particular, Lomu mentioned his wife, Kitty. The pair married on March 7, and the Utah rookie was more than happy to mention her support on his journey to New England.

“That's the biggest thing. We're newlyweds, we've been married two months today," Lomu said. "She's been more than helpful of this whole experience. And she's everything that I need. She's always there, and everything that comes with football. She knows it's a lot of time away. And so she's in for the ride. And it just helps so much.

"It'll be awesome to get her out here once she's able to. She's just helped me a lot to get to this point. All thanks to her and all the effort and love she's put into my career."

Caleb Lomu's Wife Kitty is Patriots OL's Biggest Supporter

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Caleb Lomu addresses the media during a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Kitty was by Lomu's side while he was at Utah and at his draft party alongside the rest of his family. As part of the celebration, the Lomu's printed out a giant poster of the United States and hung it on the wall. Everybody at the party could guess where the rookie would end up. Kitty was the only one to predict correctly.

“We just hung that up, put it on the wall, and then everyone in the family could just get a little sticky note and put their guesses of where I was going to go,” Lomu said. “It’s a funny story, actually, my wife actually chose New England."

"She was the only one who put her name on the Patriots, so that was a sign right there where I was going to go,” Lomu continued. “I’m LDS and when you get your mission call, you do the same thing, you have the whole map and you choose where you think the person is going to go. So, it’s kind of the same thought process behind that.”

Lomu was a star for the Utah Utes, starting at left tackle in all 12 regular season games in 2025 and was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection. He finished his collegiate career with the Utes playing in 25 total games, starting in 22.

Lomu said this made all the difference.

"Lots of family and people that supported me," he said after getting drafted. "So, I was super happy I was able to be here with all of them and be able to experience this moment, you know, with the people who got me here as well. But there's a good amount. I got all the cousins and family and close friends."

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