Current Patriots, Former Teammates Remember Stephon Gilmore's Stellar Career

FOXBORO — Today was a day for the New England Patriots to celebrate and reminisce about one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Stephon Gilmore, who played four seasons for the Patriots as their top cornerback and helped bring Super Bowl LIII back to New England, returned to sign a ceremonial one-day contract to retire with the team. His play on the field — which included a pair of First Team All-Pro nods — and his quiet demeanor off it made him a fan favorite and a lasting image of the Patriots' dynasty.

"I had great early years in my career, but I think once I came to New England, I really grew into myself mentally, physically," Gilmore said. "I got so much better as a player. I had great coaches. ... I learned a lot."

Gilmore was present for the Patriots' final practice of the week, as was his son Sebastian. Patriots On SI spoke with three current players in the locker room Friday afternoon about their memories of Gilmore, and what the lockdown cornerback was like as a player and a person.

Remembering His Final Patriots Season

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This was Gilmore's final year suiting up for the Patriots, and he was coming off of a Defensive Player of the Year award. What stood out to rookie guard Mike Onwenu?

"You don't got to be the loudest guy to be the best guy on the field," the now-seven-year vet said.

He didn't really get to interact with the cornerback that much, partly because of Onwenu's position and mainly because of COVID protocols put into place that season. That year — while not all that successful on the field — was memorable for the rookie Onwenu.

Both Gilmore and Onwenu had strong 2020 campaigns, and they were two of the team's best players in a year that was headlined by Cam Newton's quarterback play, empty stadiums and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Gilmore played in 11 games, had one pick and broke up three passes. But it's what Onwenu saw off the field that stuck with him to this day.

"I always looked at him when I was young," Onwenu said. "I just learned from his characrer and just who he was as a person. You know, he wasn't the loudest guys, but he just went about his business and carried himself in a great way."

A Short Stint In Carolina

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) celebrates after an interception with teammates against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Gilmore didn't end up playing a game in New England. He was put on PUP in August and was traded to the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline in October for a sixth round pick. He only lasted half a season with the NFC South squad, and only played in eight games, but did bring some sparks to that defense.

One player he did overlap with there was defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who the Patriots just recently signed to the roster this weekend. While Jones didn't remember the nitty gritty details of when Gilmore got his interception against Mac Jones in the Patriots in Week 9, he did remember how the cornerback helped his play.

"I think he does everything right," Jones said. "Just having someone like that on the field who can, you know, command a secondary like that and knowing that you're gonna have quarterbacks thinking twice about throwing to him.

"Giving the defensive line just a half a second quicker, a half second longer to get to the quarterback. It pays dividends. He had a hell of a career and I'm happy for him."

Closing Chapter Up North

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stephon Gilmore (2) during the second half after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Two years ago, Gilmore wrapped his playing days up with a season on the Minnesota Vikings. He had jumped around a bit after his year in Carolina, signing one-year deals with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and 2023.

His final year in the NFL (2024) coincided with Walter Rouse's first year. The offensive tackle was a seldom-used rookie for that Vikings team, and can remember brief conversations he had with the vet.

"I don't know if he's gonna remember (me), but I definitely remember speaking to him a couple time," Rouse laughed. "All-around great dude."

Rouse, who the Patriots traded for this summer, hasn't been in New England long. But he was able to spot a familiar face at practice.

"I wanted to say hello to him, but I was actually working on the field, so hopefully I can still say hi to him today," he said. I'm happy he's able to retire a Patriot."

Like Onwenu, Rouse didn't spend all that much time with Gilmore during the season. But he certainly picked up pieces from the icon.

"I could just see it," Rouse said. "The consistency in what he does, whether it's in practice, how he prepares for the game, or in the game itself."

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