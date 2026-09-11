Patriots Bolster Defensive Line, Sign Veteran DaQuan Jones

After a Week 1 loss where the team struggled to stop the run at times, the New England Patriots have added some veteran prowess to their defensive line.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have agreed to sign defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal. The contract details include that he earns a base of $3.5 million this year, and it can reach up to $6 million.

Jones, 34, originally came into the NFL as a fourth round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2014. He spent seven seasons with the Titans, including the final three with now-Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. He was a really productive player on some of those Titans teams, playing in 99 games and recording 235 combined tackles.

After his tenure in Tennessee was over, he had stops with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and Buffalo Bills (2022-2025). He remained a free agent after last season.

The Patriots hosted him for a visit over the summer.

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans nose tackle DaQuan Jones (90) takes the field with defensive players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For the Bills, he played on just more than 49% of their defensive snaps in 2024. One year later, those numbers dropped in a year where he recorded just 22 tackles and three sacks. Throughout his career, Jones has racked up 20 sacks and 34 tackles for loss.

He's dealt with a few injuries throughout his career, but has started every game of his NFL career so far. The Seahawks — who ran for 97 yards on Wednesday, 52 of them coming from rookie Jadarian Price — really poked holes up the middle of New England's defense. Bringing in a player with size and knowledge of a Vrabel system should be an impactful add.

He's also ninth player from the Vrabel/Tennessee pipeline to join the Patriots since the head coach was hired, joining A.J. Brown, Kevin Byard, Harold Landry and Kindle Vildor on this year's team. Jack Gibbens was signed last year and left in free agency, Caleb Murphy was released last season, Otis Reese was released this summer and Andrew Rupcich was placed on IR during the preseason.

Where Jones Fits In:

Last week, the Patriots had Milton Williams and Cory Durden as their starters, with Christian Barmore rotating in. Williams (33 snaps), Barmore (30 snaps) and Durden (28 snaps) all had some nice moments, but it wasn't a otherworldly night overall for the Patriots along the defensive line.

Additionally, the team also has Leonard Taylor III and Joshua Farmer on the active roster. Eric Gregory and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. are on the practice squad.

Jones brings some size to the room where he can play alongside Durden as a nose tackle-type player. Durden was stepping up in that role to replace the gap left by Khyiris Tonga, but is smaller than what teams might hope for a pure run stuffer in the middle.

His first opportunity to suit up will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will need to make a roster move to make room for him on the active roster.

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