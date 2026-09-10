9 Takeaways From Patriots' Implosion in Week 1 Loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE — The New England Patriots came to town and played under the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX championship banner. Just like that game seven months ago, this game was just as disappointing in the end.

An inability to run the ball consistently, along with costly offensive mistakes in the fourth quarter, was part of the reason why the Patriots blew a 10-0 lead. Seattle scored 13 unanswered points, picked Drake Maye off thrice and rode out of Lumen Field with their fifth-straight win over New England.

There was plenty to clean up, and then some. For the second-straight year under head coach Mike Vrabel, Patriots begin the season dropping their Week 1 game.

Here's how it happened, and what it means moving forward:

1. Early QB Injury Dictates Game

The Seahawks had a solid opening drive off long runs from Jadarian Price and George Holani. It ultimately fizzled out after Dre'Mont Jones sacked Sam Darnold, and the Seahawks offense trotted off the field.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But then Darnold went into the blue medical tent during the Patriots' first drive, remaining in there for the entirity of the series. After the Patriots punted the ball away, Darnold limped off to the Seahawks locker room and backup Drew Lock entered the game.

Darnold would later be ruled questionable to return with a hip injury. Just before halftime, Darnold was downgraded to out, and Lock would stay in the remainder of the game. He'd look really well as the game wore on, finishing 16-for-22 for 187 passing yards and a passing touchdown.

2. Running Game Difficult To Come By

The Patriots clearly tried to impose their will early on with their running game, even without TreVeyon Henderson in the game. Rhamondre Stevenson took the first 13 snaps at running back, mustering up just 12 yards on seven carries. A stuffed dive on third-and-one fired the crowd up and forced the Patriots into their second punt.

Drake Maye's 14 rushing yards led the team after the first quarter. His first two rushes weren't drawn up, as pressure forced him to move out of the pocket and scramble. His first drop back resulted in a 10-yard pickup through the teeth of Seattle's defense.

Corey Kiner would come in during the second and break up a few productive runs, but it was just more of the same after a bit. The Patriots averaged a measly 3.5 yards per carry for the game, and it was clear that they missed Henderson's speed.

3. Welcome To The NFL Moments!

The Patriots were finally able to move the ball past midfield, and then they got tricky. Maye handed the ball off to Stevenson, who immediately pitched it back for a flea flicker in the direction of A.J. Brown. Josh Jobe was called for DPI, and the ball was placed on the two.

One play later, with backup offensive lineman Greg Van Roten in as an jumbo tight end, Maye hit Raridon for the easy score. The catch was the first of the tight end's career, and gave the Patriots the first points of the season.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But that's not all! On the ensuing defensive drive, second round rookie Gabe Jacas raced off the edge and brought down a scrambling Lock for his first career sack. It was good for a loss of seven, and the Illinois rookie would add another tackle for loss in the third quarter.

When you also take into account Namdi Obiazor's tackle on the opening kickoff and another in the third, it was a really impressive first game for several members of the draft class.

4. Penalties Hurt Seahawks In First Half

Going into the halftime break, the Patriots led in two important categories: points and penalties.

The Seahawks continued to get in their own way throughout the first half, getting called for six penalties for 68 yards. In comparison, the Patriots didn't have a single penalty in the game's first 30 minutes. The biggest call was an offensive offsides call that pushed the Seahawks back on a fourth-down attempt. They were forced to punt it away after the flag.

It wouldn't get much better in the second half. After forcing a fourth down, Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt was called for running into punter Mitch Wishnowsky, giving the Patriots a free set of downs. The Patriots would end that series with a 50-yard field goal from Andy Borregales. An illegal shift also negated a would-be touchdown for Cooper Kupp late in the third.

5. Answers At Kick Returner

All summer, there wasn't a clear-cut player sticking out returning kicks. We saw plenty of players get reps there, but the team wasn't tipping their hand.

During warmups, Kiner, Lan Larison, Kyle Williams and Channing Canada all were returning practice kicks. When the Seahawks kicked off the open up the second half, it was Williams and Larison back deep.

Williams took the kick 29 yards, one of two opportunities he'd get on the night (the second return also went for 29 yards). Larison would get one return for 23 yards, but the Patriots' drive was pushed back after Jacas was flagged for an illegal block in the back.

6. A.J Brown Gets Hurt, Limps To Locker Room

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making three catches, it looked like Brown was starting to get into a rhythm. Then, he couldn't bring down a low ball from Maye on a slant, and fell to the ground with what looked like an ankle injury.

Brown was on the ground for a little bit of time getting looked at by members of the training staff. He'd slowly limp off the field, later sitting down on the bench. Brown went into the blue medical tent, and it looked like several staffers went over during the drive to see what was happening inside.

The veteran wide receiver would not check back into the game after being listed as questionable to return. He would walk under his own power to the Patriots locker room, and would be ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter.

7. Maye Throws Massive Interception

After a day where Maye really kept his throws relatively short, he took a deep shot to try and extend the lead. Targeting Romeo Doubs, Maye's pass fluttered up for too long and was tipped by linebacker Drake Thomas.

It fell right into the hands of cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who would scamper his way for a 30-yard return. It was the first true mistake of the game by the Patriots, who wouldn't be able to stop the Seahawks offense.

It took five plays, but Lock would find wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba wide open in the middle of the field. Craig Woodson couldn't bring him down, and the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year sprinted 45 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

8. It Wouldn't Get Much Better

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) makes an interception against New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One drive later, the Seahawks defense came up big again.

After Doubs dropped a wide open pass on a crossing route, Maye tried to force it down the middle to DeMario Douglas. Julian Love jumped the route and snagged the interception, the Seahawks' second in as many drives.

Seattle would grab its first lead of the night on a 26-yard field goal from Jason Myers.

9. Pressure Kills Patriots

With a chance to drive down the field, score a touchdown and reclaim the lead, the Patriots were just overwhelmed at the end. Just like the Super Bowl, Seattle continued to send pressure and the Patriots couldn't get anything.

Maye did pick up a fourth down with his legs, but good coverage down the field made him keep throwing it short. Any receiver, whether it was Larison or Hunter Henry, was met almost immediately.

Coming out of the two-minute warning, and on a 4th-and-9, Maye would connect with Mack Hollins to pick up the first down. Five plays later, Maye threw his third interception of the night to Josh Jobe in the end zone. A bad throw capped off a bad second half, and the Patriots will fall to 0-1.

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