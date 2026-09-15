Veteran DT Feels 'Grateful' About Signing with Patriots

FOXBORO — DaQuan Jones knew that he wanted to go to a place where he could carve out a role.

That's why the 13-year NFL veteran decided to sign with the New England Patriots over the weekend. In a corresponding move to placing A.J. Brown on IR, the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with the defensive lineman. He spent a few years with Mike Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans, and had a solid two years with the Buffalo Bills.

That's why he still feels like he can contribute to this New England roster as they head into the second week of the season.

“I was taking it slow, playing it by ear, got some offers early I wasn’t really into," Jones told reporters as he sat in his new locker Monday. "When Mike calls, it’s kind of hard to say no to him.

"We talked a little bit and came up here a couple weeks ago, and just kind of kept talking and (it) worked out for the best after that first visit."

Jones joins a defensive line room that already boasts Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer and Leonard Taylor III. He had come to town for a visit earlier in the summer, potentially signaling the team's interest. It just took until after Week 1 for a deal to get done.

Plus, it didn't hurt that he had a prior connection to his head coach. Jones was happy to mesh into a Patriots locker room where he already has a few familiar faces nearby.

"I’m really looking forward to it. I have a lot of respect for Mike," Jones said. "I’ve always stated he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever been around. And to see what he did with his team last year, ever since he came here, is just a testament of who he is and how he can kind of motivate and ignite guys and unite guys."

Here's What Patriots Saw In Jones:

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Why did the Patriots sign him? Vrabel thinks he's got plenty of juice left in his 34-year-old tank.

"Well we've had some experience with him in Tennessee," Vrabel said. "We got to see him most recently in Buffalo. I think he's a veteran interior player that I think still has some good snaps ahead of him."

Last year with the Bills, Jones tallied three sacks as more of a run stuffer. He'll be tasked with playing the run here to compliment the pass rush of Williams and Barmore. Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, the Patriots' defense allowed a few chunk plays on the ground early on.

Whether he's asked to do that or get after the quarterback, Jones is pumped up to be back in uniform.

"I’m just grateful to be here and be part of the opportunity and to do anything I can to help this team win," he said.

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