Dametrious Crownover's Fit in Patriots Offense Requires One Key Adjustment

Right now, Will Campbell and Morgan Moses are the two starting offensive tackles for the New England Patriots. First rounder Caleb Lomu will ideally join that group in later seasons.

But what about sixth rounder Dametrious Crownover, who had a good season with Texas A&M this past season at right tackle? Making 27 starts during his college career with the Aggies, including 25 in the last two years at right tackle, New England could potentially use him as a backup swing tackle this season.

That's if he's able to handle the left side of the line at the NFL level, something Crownover's admitted he's still working at.

"It's definitely something that I've been working on, knowing that when I got to this next level that they're going to ask me to do," Crownover told reporters when asked about his comfort level moving to the left side at some point. "So it's something I'm not saying I'm 100% at. I would be so confident in my right side, but it's something I'm still working on and getting there. But definitely something that I'm looking to do."

Obviously last year's first rounder in Campbell has the left tackle starting spot locked up. On the other side, Moses is nearing the end of his NFL career and will be playing in his final season with guaranteed money on his contract for the Patriots. The team traded up to grab Lomu with the 28th overall pick, and he'll ideally slot in as the right tackle of the future post-2026.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) of Texas A&M looks for a block during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

So for Crownover, the best way for him to make his mark in New England is learning both sides of the offensive line as quickly as possible. The 24-year-old said he's watched plenty of Trent Williams and Laremy Tunsil when he got into playing offensive line, and feels successful when pass protecting.

"I'm just dominant in the pass game, and just trying to make sure it's something I hold to a higher standard," he said. "I'm still developing in the run game and making sure I'm getting better every time I step onto the field to practice it."

There's a ton of depth at tackle for New England right now. Caedan Wallace (who's also played guard at the NFL level), James Hudson, Sebastian Gutierrez, Lorenz Metz and Marcus Bryant are all fighting for roster spots this summer. For Crownover, his size should help him get a leg up on his new teammates.

Can Crownover Become The Patriots' Top Swing Tackle?

"Dametrious is a massive individual. He's got great length. He really has some pretty natural pass pro ability. I think ideally, with his size, I mean, both tackle positions," vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden said. "Inevitably the tackle position, it becomes left and right and your ability to play both sides. And I think we think Dametrious can contribute on both sides of the tackle position."

The Patriots have double dipped at the tackle position in the last two drafts, selecting Campbell and Bryant one year before taking Lomu and Crownover. As a sixth round selection, Crownover isn't promised a spot by any stretch of the imagination. Once he learns the left side of the line and can find a way to contribute as a swing tackle on both ends, he'll become an important piece of protecting Drake Maye this season.

"It is a premium position in our league, the pool of players that can play the position is relatively small and you can never have enough depth I think there," Cowden said. "The emphasis we want to talk about or that we do talk about in protecting the quarterback, it starts up front. We've talked about that – I think a year ago we talked about a little bit of an inside-out mentality. When we see talent at the tackle position, I think we're always going to look to add that.

"Dametrious presented himself tonight when we were in the draft, it was just a value of a player that we thought we wanted to add into the room."

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