Patriots Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

The New England Patriots entered the third day of the NFL Draft with five draft picks. They ended the day with six players, all at different positions and varying levels of need. Even though head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't in attendance due to out-of-state counseling, the Patriots still operated in a business-type approach for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

"I think it was business as usual," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said. "A lot of conversations with the coaching staff, a lot of conversations with the scouting staff. Day three of the draft is really the, I would say, scouts' day. It's the chance for some of these unheralded players to have the opportunity to get drafted, maybe some of the guys that some of the coaches didn't even look at."

It's safe to assume that the players drafted on the first two days (Utah's Caleb Lomu, Illinois' Gabe Jacas, Notre Dame's Eli Raridon) will make the roster. But it's always a question mark about the players selected on the third day. Here's a ranking of all of the newest late-round draft picks who have the best shot to earn a job on the roster.

6. Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE (Boston College)

Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) reacts after a sack against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Hutchins is a good player, and is coming off a productive college career at BC, but he falls at the bottom of the list for this reason -- his draft slot. Being the last player taken by New England, the BC Eagle has the longest odds to make the 53-man roster this season. It's not uncommon for the Patriots to release their final draft pick during August's cutdown day. In recent years, Kobee Minor (2025), Tre Nixon (2021) and Ken Webster (2019) have all gotten the axe.

For him to make the roster, he'll need to really stand out in a bizarre-looking edge rusher room. Jacas, Dre'Mont Jones and Harold Landry seem like locks to make the team, but the group behind them can drastically change this summer. Putting together a strong camp is the first step for "Q" to earn a role.

5. Jam Miller, RB (Alabama)

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) stiff arms Missouri Tigers linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. (11) as he carries the ball in for a touchdown during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

The fact that the Patriots recently released Elijah Mitchell from the active roster bodes well for Miller. But there are a few names on the roster that could beat the Alabama rookie out for the RB3 job. Terrell Jennings, who spent parts of last season as the team's third back, is returning after missing the end of the year with injuries. Lan Larison is also coming back from a foot injury, making the fight for the spot an exciting storyline for this summer.

Miller isn't a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a fairly replaceable position. The Patriots did need a productive backup running back by the end of last season, and spending a draft pick on one of the best ones to come out of the SEC this year should be a good sign for Miller's chances.

4. Karon Prunty, CB (Wake Forest)

Dec 5, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) rushes against Kansas Jayhawks defensive cornerback Karon Prunty (9) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Media pundits consider Prunty a reach at where he was taken in the fifth round. The Patriots disagree, claiming that the well-traveled cornerback impressed everyone at his pre-draft visit. Sure, he may have been a tad bit of a reach from what the consensus board had him placed, but he's on the right track to contribute from the get go.

At cornerback, he'll likely begin his career as a rotational nickel/dime player. Special teams is where he'll make most of his money. Prunty told reporters that he spent time as a gunner in college, and with Marcellas Dial (one of the Patriots' two gunners in 2024) coming off a torn ACL, he'll have a good chance to prove doubters wrong.

3. Namdi Obiazor, LB (TCU)

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs safety Namdi Obiazor (4) reacts after breaking up a pass against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wolf spoke highly of the linebackers New England could have snagged on day three. They only brought in one, Obiazor, who'll be a productive player in the Patriots defense. The converted defensive back met with the Patriots several times during the pre-draft process and could find ways to contribute on special teams right from the start of training camp.

Obiazor may not have been a name Patriots fans recognized when the team turned the draft card in. They'll need to start learning it this year.

2. Dametrious Crownover, OT (Texas A&M)

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) defends in coverage as Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) blocks during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Patriots added Lomu in the first round. They also brought in Crownover in the sixth, giving them plenty of insurance at the tackle position. This past offseason, Vederian Lowe (free agency - San Francisco 49ers) and Thayer Munford Jr. (let walk) both left the team. Now with a hole at backup offensive tackle and the role of swing tackle/jumbo tight end, that role could easily be filled with the 6-foot-7 Crownover.

He won't be a starter, at least that's not what he was drafted for. Instead, the Texas A&M alum could be a valuable addition to the running game as an extra offensive lineman in certain packages. He's built like former New England left tackle Trent Brown, but if he's only half of what he was during the team's Super Bowl LIII run, the Patriots will certainly take it.

1. Behren Morton, QB (Texas Tech)

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

He certainly won't see the field, but Morton has the best odds to make the roster solely based on his position. With the NFL allowing teams to dress three quarterbacks for each game, and the fact that the Patriots had just Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito on the roster when he was drafted, Morton is almost a lock to earn a spot. The athletic quarterback was a seventh round pick out of Texas Tech, where he overcame several injuries to find a way to get drafted.

Morton was in town earlier in the offseason for a "Top 30" visit, a meeting he said went very well. I wouldn't take too much stock into New England drafting a quarterback as a slight to Maye. Get ready to see Morton with a headset and clipboard this fall.

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